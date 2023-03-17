TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Arizona Senate passes anti-drag bills
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Arizona Senate passes anti-drag bills

The bill’s sponsor says they don’t ban drag, only 'explicit drag'

Gloria Rebecca Gomez
The Arizona Mirror
  • Rey, 18, holds a sign declaring that drag performances are art, during a protest of recent anti-drag bills in the state legislature in Phoenix on Jan. 22, 2023.
    Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror Rey, 18, holds a sign declaring that drag performances are art, during a protest of recent anti-drag bills in the state legislature in Phoenix on Jan. 22, 2023.

Two anti-drag bills passed the state Senate with GOP support Thursday despite promises from Gov. Katie Hobbs of a future veto and ongoing threats of violence toward the drag community in Arizona. 

The two bills, sponsored by Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, would target drag shows, despite Kern saying the bills didn’t expressly target drag shows, only “explicit” drag shows. 

“My intent is to regulate sexually explicit drag shows,” Kern said Wednesday during a debate about Senate Bill 1030, adding that he loves the movies “Tootsie” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” which both feature men dressed as women.  

Kern amended the bill to remove the words “drag performer” but Democratic members and critics of the bill said that the overall vague language of the bill would continue to cause issues for drag shows. Additionally, state statute already exists for protecting children from sexually explicit performances.

The bill received unanimous support from Republican senators, however, Gov. Katie Hobbs has warned that her veto pen will be at the ready to reject any bills that fail to earn bipartisan support, and her chief of staff has dismissed other anti-LGBTQ measures as dead on arrival

Kern’s other bill, Senate Bill 1028, prohibits a public property from hosting an “adult cabaret performance,” which has historically been limited to strip shows. The bill also bans these performances anywhere else a minor may be able to see them. The first violation is subject to a class 1 misdemeanor, for which the maximum penalty is a $2,500 fine and up to 6 months in jail. A second violation could result in a class 6 felony, with a possible fine of up to $150,000 and a prison sentence as long as two years. 

“This is a huge intrusion on the first amendment,” Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix, said Thursday. “This bill is requiring that a public entity look at the speech and performance and make a judgment call on the content.” 

Hernandez’s comments were echoed by her Democratic colleagues who worried that the bills would “chill” speech. 

“It is so broad it could apply to a number of private situations,” Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, said. “It is very unworkable and could serve to hinder the expressions of joy of certain communities and I do not think we should be doing that.”

Kern and his fellow Republicans reiterated that the bills were aimed at “sexually explicit” shows.

Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, mentioned the anti-LGBTQ group Gays Against Groomers, as a source of proof for claims of sexually explicit drag shows. The group was founded by former Arsenal Media employee and “Stop the Steal” advocate Jaimee Michell who has posted about wanting “public hangings.” 

Senate President Warren Petersen referenced videos that have been circulating online, likely referencing the popular Libs of TikTok account run by Chaya Raichik whose account often posted the locations of drag events which were then stormed by extremists groups like the Proud Boys or a U-Haul full of the white nationalist group Patriot Front.  

“We are talking about men wearing bikinis dancing weird, sexually, strangely in front of children,” Petersen said. “If you’ve seen it, you know this stuff is gross, it is disgusting, it is perverse and that is what we are talking about here.” 

Democratic members said that the bill was not about protecting children, as their Republican colleagues saw it but something else. 

“Trying to redefine drag shows as sexually explicit is a direct attack on marginalized communities,” Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe said. “This community will not back down from these kinds of attacks, and these kinds of attacks cannot be sustainable.” 

The drag community in Arizona, and nationally, has been facing intense pressure from extremist groups amidst misinformation from groups like Gays Against Groomers and Libs of TikTok attempting to label all drag performers as “groomers” or “pedophiles.” 

The FBI and the Tempe Police Department are currently investigating after a bomb threat was made to the LGBTQ-owned Brick Road Coffee shop in Tempe. The shop has been a frequent target of extremist groups and events across the state have been canceled because of threats and protests. 

In Texas last summer, a family-friendly drag brunch attracted white nationalists who asked police to kill those inside. In a previous hearing on Senate Bill 1030, Kern said that the event in Texas was the impetus behind his anti-drag bills. 

The bills passed out of the Senate along party lines and will head next to the House of Representatives.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, local, arizona, entertainment, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

anna hernandez, anthony kern, first amendment, justine wadsack, katie hobbs, legislature, lgbtq, warren petersen

More by Gloria Rebecca Gomez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Gloria Rebecca Gomez

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook
follow us on twitter

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder