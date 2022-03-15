Wanted: 'Lay person' to work on Arizona State Bar committee

The State Bar of Arizona’s Board of Governors is accepting applications from non-lawyers to fill one seat on the Bar’s Board of Legal Specialization.

The Board of Legal Specialization, under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court, administers the program for the certification of legal specialists in 10 practice areas: administrative, bankruptcy, criminal, estate and trust, family, personal injury and wrongful death, real estate, tax, workers’ compensation, and construction defect.

The 13-member board consists of eight practicing attorneys in good standing with the State Bar of Arizona, one representative from an ABA-accredited law school and four members of the public.

Board members examine the applications attorneys seeking specialization certification submit and attend approximately 10 meetings a year. The Board of Specialization appoints members to other boards, committees and commissions with an eye toward achieving balanced representation.

Applications are due by March 30. The application form and more information about the board and its responsibilities can be found online or by contacting Carrie Sherman at 602.340.7201 or email her at Carrie.Sherman@staff.azbar.org.

The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. It includes approximately 25,000 active attorneys and provides education and development programs for the public and legal professionals.

