Pima County gov't workers get extra COVID leave after unanimous BoS vote

Pima County government employees will get more paid leave if they’re infected with COVID-19 or have to stay home for related reasons such as an outbreak in schools. The additional time comes after a 5-0 vote by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that acknowledged those county workers who have stayed on through the pandemic.

Full-time county employees hired before June 30 of this year will have 80 hours of pandemic leave added to the 80 already funded by federal pandemic response bills in April 2020. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, one of two bills that provided COVID sick leave last year, will expire at the end of March, and no longer require government employers to provide pandemic leave. The county is providing the new sick leave hours voluntarily.

The board voted to adopt a less-rewarding option for expanding COVID sick leave. Another option would have paid out more than $4.4 million to almost 2,300 county workers who haven’t used their full alottment of pandemic leave. That option would also have given 83 full-time employees who were given leave during the pandemic an extra 40 hours of paid vacation time and 16 part-time and 162 intermittent employees who were furloughed an extra 20 hours of paid vacation.

The board had put the item off twice since Feb. 15 to give county administration time to gather more information. Supervisor Adelita Grijalva had asked it to be delayed in Feb because of the high price of the $4.4 million. She also questioned whether a payout that would be the same across the board would be equitable, given the different pay grade of county employees.

“If you’re making over $70,000 a year here in Pima County,” she said in the February meeting. “You were probably more likely to be able to work from home and telecommute than people who have to come to work everyday and were more likely to get COVID… I think doing an across-the-board payout is not an equitable way to do this.”

Supervisor Steve Christy, the lone Republican on the board, agreed, saying $4.4 million is “quite an expensive amount of money,” especially as it would be paid with county funds as opposed to federal COVID relief funds. He also asserted that it’s the job of county workers to show up and that they shouldn’t be paid extra “for doing what they’re already being paid for.”

Christy and Grijalva were both satisfied with the second option that county administration brought to the board at Tuesday's meeting, which was an alternative to the cash payouts to employees with unused pandemic leave.

Chairwoman Sharon Bronson noted the agreement between Grijalva, a Democrat who represents a large section of Tucson, and her Republican colleague, jokingly saying "I'm shocked."

"It happens sometimes," Grijalva said.

Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.

- 30 -