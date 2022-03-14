Tucson & Pima County to host open house on housing plan

The City of Tucson and Pima County will host two virtual public meetings regarding how they intend to address housing and community development during the next fiscal year.

The federal government gives Tucson and Pima County grants to support housing and other services, but requires an annual "action plan" to outline the kinds of work to be done in the forthcoming year.

Those plans fit into a five-year consolidated plan to set longer term strategies.

The annual plan provides an outline of the needs, priorities and strategies to provide housing assistance, support services and community development.

The city and county jointly develop this plan and are required to hold public hearings.

Two will be held virtually, through Zoom, on March 17.

Registration is available for the the morning meeting, which will start at 10 a.m., and an afternoon meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.

For accommodations, materials in accessible formats, foreign language interpreters and/or materials in a language other than English, please contact the Jason Thorpe at the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department (520) 437-5137.

