Teresa Lorraine Beggy, 1930-2022

Teresa Lorraine Beggy, neé Faecke, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2022 with family at her side. Terry was born Dec. 3, 1930 in Denison, Texas, and devoted her life to her five children and her husband Charlie, providing a nurturing and supportive home. She was the opposite of a “helicopter mom” because she gave us the tools to build our own wings to fly rather than do the flying for us.

She was an accomplished classical pianist, though always self-effacing, and played her baby grand piano regularly until just a few years ago, when her arthritis got in the way (a shout-out to long-time friend Bob Linesch who helped source and tune her little grand, a beautiful instrument rescued from a life of ill-repute in the Maverick Bar, which is a story for another time).

Terry was a longtime volunteer for many organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Girls Scouts of America, and the Tucson Garden Club. While never overtly didactic, her actions taught us the importance of giving back to the community. She also encouraged her children to explore their interests without judgement, from soccer to Boy Scouts, macrame to horses, softball to baton-twirling, sewing to motorcycles. She always supported any wild fancies our father dove into, from rock-hounding (she typed up the mineral labels for the first Tucson Gem and Mineral Society Gem Show) to setting up camp on the Sea of Cortez for several weeks every summer, to moving to New Mexico to build a solar home and start an organic raspberry farm.

An early fan of the sustainability cookbook Diet for a Small Planet, her cooking and canning skills also gained her regional acclaim—she was featured at least once in the Tucson Citizen.

Deceptively quiet, she had a delightfully irreverent sense of humor. Fond memories include that time when she decided she couldn’t forbid her teenagers from smoking pot if she didn’t know anything about it, so she smoked a joint one afternoon (courtesy daughter Kathy) and found it unimpressive, though she then panicked realizing Charlie would soon be home and—worried she looked “stoned”—she set about preparing dinner wearing sunglasses (Dad was curious but no words were exchanged in presence of the children . . .). Or the time with daughter Roseann on one of their many annual trips to the Santa Fe Opera when, enjoying martinis at The Pink Adobe, she accidentally set the chiffon curtains on fire when she pushed the annoyingly smokey live-candle off to the side of the table . . . after quickly dousing the flames, somewhat hysterical giggling ensued, much to the chagrin of the restaurant staff who very nearly asked the crazy women to leave.

A voracious reader, right up until a stroke ended her days she was still reading 600-page novels (Cloud Cuckoo Land) and completing the New York Times crossword puzzle every day in ink. She had a remarkable ability to navigate Tucson streets that was the equal or better than Google, so much so that son-in-law Jonathan called her the Human Google Maps. She could map a route in her mind and tell the driver the exact time of arrival that was nearly always perfect. She also has the distinction of being the only person able to inform Jonathan how to drive without repercussion.

She was not gregarious and yet made lifelong, dear friends wherever her roots took hold. She will be dearly missed by so many.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Beggy, and by her son Michael Beggy and her daughter Kathleen Beggy. She is survived by her brother David Faecke; children Edward Beggy and his wife Cindy; Thomas Beggy; Roseann Hanson and her husband Jonathan; daughter-in-law Deborah Beggy (Michael); former daughter in law Susan Beggy; and grandchildren (+ great-grandchildren) Melissa (Chris + Riley), Jake (Holly + April and Zack), Sydney (Derek + Teagan and Camdyn), and Stephanie (Tim + Lincoln and Tenley). Each and every one of us carries forward some gem of this amazing woman, our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

- 30 -