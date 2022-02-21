sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Local

Snow foolin': Winter storm watch for Catalinas on Weds

Share

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the Catalina and Rincon mountains on Wednesday, as a winter storm pushes down across much of the country, officials said.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through evening, covering the Santa Catalina and Rincon ranges, as well as the White Mountains and Galiuro and Pinaleño mountains in Graham and Greenlee counties.

There's a small chance of a few flurries or light dusting of snow in the Tucson metro area, but only about a 10% likelihood of that taking place at elevations that low.

Heavy snow is possible in the mountains, with 6-10 inches accumulating and even deeper snow possible at the highest elevations. Winds of up to 40 mph are forecast, National Weather Service officials said.

"Plan on slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility in any blowing snow. Bursts of heavy snow may make travel very difficult at best," NWS said.

As a winter storm system approaches, Southern Arizonans should expect gusty winds Monday afternoon into mid-week, a chance of valley rain and mountain snow by early Wednesday, and much cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

"The best chance to see some snow or light accumulations would be the usual spots in the extended metro/Foothills and locations like the Corona De Tucson and Vail areas," the Weather Service said.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

PCSD

The Catalina Highway, closed by snow in 2016.

Categories

news, crime & safety, enviro, local, arizona, breaking

Read more about

nws, weather,

More by Dylan Smith