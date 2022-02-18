sticky zone 56764
What's open, what's not on President's Day

President's Day is commemorated on the third Monday of February and that falls on Feb. 21 this year.

Most federal government offices are closed and with the U.S. Federal Reserve closed, banks and credit unions typically close, too.

State offices will also be closed Monday.

Tucson city offices, including Tucson Water and the courts will also be closed on Feb. 21.

Trash and recycling pick-up will be pushed back one day next week.

Reid Park Zoo will be open for regular hours.

The University of Arizona and Pima Community College will be open on President's Day.

Local school districts will also open Monday.

The Motor Vehicle Division and all emissions testing stations will be closed.

Sun Tran buses will follow a regular schedule.

The New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ are both closed on Presidents' Day.

President's Day kicks off rodeo week, which means various holidays depending on age, grade level and institution.

