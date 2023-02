Condado Pima advierte sobre efectos dañinos por fuga de químicos en I-10

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Cullen scuttled as Az state health chief as Republicans blast Pima's pandemic measures Despite a "mountain of expertise," Dr. Theresa Cullen will not lead the Arizona Department of Health Services after Gov. Hobbs withdrew her nomination Tuesday. Cullen was blasted by Republican legislators for measures Pima County took during the COVID pandemic. Read more»

Mastroeni reconnects with Amigos past in Tucson's soccer preseason Real Salt Lake Coach Pablo Mastroeni first stepped on a soccer field in Tucson not as a coach and not as a MLS player doing preseason training, but as a player for the Tucson Amigos, Read more»

Advocates, teachers call on lawmakers to fix school spending limit The Republican majority at the Arizona Capitol reluctantly approved a one-year exemption from the aggregate expenditure limit, and now, public school advocates are turning their attention to a more lasting fix as the issue is likely to resurface next year. Read more»

GOP pushes 'born alive' bill to require care in rare abortion cases Republicans in the Arizona Senate want to mandate care for children delivered alive during abortions - even though there’s already a law on the books that does just that - and amends language in the current law to change the word “fetus” to “infant” and “delivered” to “born alive.” Read more»

Mexican wolf program is making strides after 25 years of effort The Mexican Wolf Recovery Program began in 1998 to save the population from near extinction. Numbers show the effort is gaining momentum: In the last six years, the population has doubled, from 98 in 2015 to 196 in last year’s count. Read more»