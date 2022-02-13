Tucson hires bilingual small-biz navigators

A pair of new "small business navigators" for the city of Tucson will offer help to Spanish-speaking small business owners, officials said.

Francisca Villegas and Narda Flores — making up a team dubbed "Conectate Tucson" — will "greatly enhance services to our business community and give Spanish-speaking and minority business owners improved access to resources and information," said Barbra Coffee, director of Economic Initiatives for the city.

The two will provide one-on-one assistance, create workshops, classes, and resource connections with an emphasis on small business and entrepreneurship development, officials said.

In addition to help with COVID-19 relief programs for local businesses, the program will "address the lack of services for small business owners that are underrepresented, legacy businesses, and minority groups by covering areas such as access to capital, financial health, and business leadership education," city officials said.

Tucson's Office of Economic Initiatives has more info at ConnectTucson.com.

- 30 -