Pima courts seek public comments on candidates for family law judge

The public can give feedback on the candidates for appointment as a new Pima County court commissioner, who will sit as a judge in family law cases.

The position is open due to the retirement of Commissioner Alyce Pennington.

A court commissioner sits as a judge, handling cases involving family law, such as divorces, child support enforcement, probate and juvenile cases.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The court’s Commissioner Hiring Committee will interview six attorneys who are candidates for the post between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, in conference room 945 of the Superior Court building.

The candidates are:

Rebecca Curtiss, an attorney with the Florence Project

Nancy Davis, a deputy county attorney

Nicholas Knauer, an assistant state attorney, with the state attorney general's office

Victoria Otto, deputy county attorney in the special victims unit

Kristin Schriner, senior litigation specialist at the Arizona attorney general's office

Jerald Wilson, a personal injury attorney

The court invites feedback in writing to the committee or orally to the committee members.

Anonymous comments will not be considered. Comments must be received no later than Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Written comments may be submitted to Pima County Superior Court Human Resources via email to scjobs@sc.pima.gov (cc: isaar@sc.pima.gov).

Oral comments may be directed to committee members: Hon. Danelle Liwski and Hon. Kathleen Quigley, Co-Chairs; Hon. Jeffrey Sklar; Hon. Lisa Bibbens; Jillian Aja, Nicci Hinderaker, Thabet Khalidi, Pastor D. Grady Scott, Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church; public committee Joe Peterson and Patty Dean.

Following the interviews, the committee will recommend the finalists to Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey Bergin and Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Peter Hochuli, who will make the appointments.

