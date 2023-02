Jefa de pequeños negocios por Biden visita Tucson, promete inversión en latinos, tiendas locales

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

As Tucson's Jones Photo closes doors, film processor Gary Kittell remembers his 61-year career Vacation snapshots. Family portraits. Romantic landscapes of the desert Southwest. For most of the last 61 years, Gary Kittell has cared for thousands upon thousands of photographs as a film processor and developer for Jones Photo, which closed its doors last week. Read more»

Republic not better than Ezra & Chicago Fire in Tucson preseason matchup There are still a lot of questions about the Chicago Fire’s lineup for the 2023 season, but the team had an emphatic win Wednesday night with a 4 - 0 triumph over Sacramento Republic at Kino North Stadium. Read more»

Weed whacking: Tucson on right track with plan to seal some criminal records People with petty marijuana convictions and minor crimes on their record may have those expunged or documents sealed if the Tucson City Council moves ahead with a measure it will discuss Tuesday. Read more»

14 things to do on Feb. 14 with a special someone in Tucson The day in which lovers and friends express their affection to each other through candy hearts and red roses is coming up. Here are some date ideas to enjoy with a valentine. Read more»