Pima schools chief accepting applications to fill Sahuarita board opening

    Pima County SchoolsPima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams in December after appointing Jesus Bustamante to the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board.

Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams will be accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Sahuarita Unified School District Governing Board.

Nicole Werner has turned in her resignation from the Sahuarita board, with nearly two years left in her term.

Municipal and county governments fill their own council and board vacancies. Yet state law delegates that role to the county school superintendent.

The position will be up for election in November 2024 for a new four-year term.

To be considered, a candidate must have been registered to vote in the school district for at least one year. Also, a candidate is disqualified if they work for or if they are a contractor for the district. No one can serve on two governing boards at once, unless they are in their last year of their term. An applicant serving on a different district board must resign prior to filling out an application, unless they are serving their final year.

Williams has posted a questionnaire for applicants on the county website.

The school board may on their own submit three names to Williams for his consideration within 30 days of the vacancy opening up but he is not legally limited to those candidates. He is free to make his pick.

Candidates interested should fill out the questionnaire before 5 p.m., March 10. to be considered.

The completed packet may be hand-delivered to the county superintendent's office at 200 N. Stone Ave. or emailed to matthew.stamp@pima.gov.

