Tucson man charged for selling pistols, 3D-printed part to produce full-auto AR-15

A Tucson man was arrested and charged with dealing firearms without a license and possessing illegal firearms after he allegedly illegally sold three pistols to undercover cops, as well as a part that could modify an AR-15 rifle to fire fully automatically.

Brian Jesus Hernandez, 24, was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges after Tucson police detectives discovered he was using social media accounts to advertise and sell firearms, said Yvette Cantu, a Justice Department spokeswoman.

From August 2022 to February 2023, Hernandez allegedly used the account "darealhunch" and the Telegram channel "Money Enterprises" to sell or advertised at least 30 firearms, according to court records. On Nov. 17, a TPD detective contacted Hernandez and bought a fully automatic 9mm pistol based on a plastic frame sold online by a company known as Polymer 80, according to a criminal complaint.

The weapon did not have a serial number, and TPD detectives sent the weapon to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF confirmed the 9mm pistol was capable of fully automatic fire, said the court document filed by filed by ATF Agent Tiffany Menott.

Weeks later, an ATF agent contacted Hernandez and on Jan. 4 he agreed to sell two Polymer 80 9mm pistols, each without a serial number, to an undercover ATF agent. Menotti wrote in court records after selling the two weapons to the undercover agent, Hernandez said he could sell another weapon capable of full-auto fire. He said he didn't have the weapon, but would have to "build" it, and he agreed to contact the undercover agent when it was complete, she wrote.

Weeks later, on Jan. 27, the undercover agent asked Hernandez about buying the weapon, but he said he "wanted to make it fully automatic before he sold it."

He allegedly told the undercover agent he was waiting for "some parts to come in," but would meet with the agent in February. He later told the ATF agent he "sold off all of his firearms to purchase a 3D printer to make more firearms and to make auto sears and Glock switches."

On Monday, Feb. 6, Hernandez met with the undercover agent and sold a "drop-in auto sear" printed using a 3D printer, wrote Menotti.

A drop-in auto sear is a device that allows a semiautomatic AR-15 style assault rifle to be converted to fire fully automatic, wrote Cantu. Hernandez allegedly told the agent that he made the device with his 3D printer and he showed the agent a video that explained how to use the device, she said.

After the sale, agents executed a search warrant at Hernandez’ residence, seizing two 3D printers, four firearms, and various firearms parts. Hernandez was taken into custody.

Hernandez faced his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Tucson police conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution, wrote Cantu.