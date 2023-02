'¡Tucson Es Tu Casa!' invita a los turistas hispanos al Pueblo Viejo con anuncios en español

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Biden: 'We are not bystanders to history. We must be the nation we have always been at our best.' "Because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the State of the Union is strong. As I stand here tonight, I have never been more optimistic about the future of America. We just have to remember who we are." — President Joe Biden Read more»

Ciscomani: 'Creo firmemente en el sueño americano' "El sueño americano no se trata solo de éxito financiero. Se trata de ser libre de alcanzar nuestra felicidad. Y es por eso que el sueño americano es un sueño en el que creo firmemente." — U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani Read more»

Man who killed 23 at El Paso Walmart pleads guilty to hate crimes More than 3½ years after he walked into the Cielo Vista Walmart, massacred 23 people and broke El Paso’s heart, Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to various hate crimes and weapons charges. Read more»

Weed whacking: Tucson on right track with plan to seal some criminal records People with petty marijuana convictions and minor crimes on their record may have those expunged or documents sealed if the Tucson City Council moves ahead with a measure it will discuss Tuesday. Read more»

14 ideas que hacer el 14 de febrero en Tucson Se acerca el día en que los amantes y amigos se expresan su cariño a través de corazones de dulce y rosas. Aquí hay algunas ideas de citas para disfrutar con un valentín. Read more»

14 things to do on Feb. 14 with a special someone in Tucson The day in which lovers and friends express their affection to each other through candy hearts and red roses is coming up. Here are some date ideas to enjoy with a valentine. Read more»