Public ballot guide arguments on Tucson road tax due by Feb. 16

Tucson voters will decide in May whether to approve a 10-year extension of a half-cent sales tax for roads — and those wishing to sound off can do just that in the city's election info pamphlet.

In 2017, voters approved a five-year half-cent sales tax to pay for street repair and public safety capital purchases — big-ticket, one-time buys like computers and police cruisers. The City Council wants to extend the tax through 2032 to pay only for roads as it haggles with the Regional Transportation Authority about re-upping over issues like funding parity and proportional representation.

For every city election, a printed guide is mailed to every household with a registered voter. In addition to listing every office and measure that will be included on the ballot, the guide includes pro and con statements about propositions.

People may file arguments about the proposition by 5 p.m., Feb. 16. Each statement to be included must be accompanied by a $240 check or money order made out to the City of Tucson. Payments and written arguments can be submitted in person at the Tucson City Clerk's Office, at 800 E. 12th St. The mailing address is P.O. Box 27210, Tucson, AZ 85726-7210.

The argument itself must be submitted double-spaced on 8 1/2 by 11-inch white paper and the language is limited to 300 words. Anyone who wants their name attached to the argument must provide a notarized signature. An argument on behalf of an organization must be signed by two of the group's executive officers. If it's a political committee, the argument must be signed by either the treasurer or chair person. Anyone who signs must provide their name, home address and telephone number, but this information will not be printed in the election guide.

The submission must clearly state that the argument is "for Proposition 411" or "against Proposition 411."

The language of the proposition is available for review at https://tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections

