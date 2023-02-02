TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Bipartisan bill to help Arizona mobile home park residents advances
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Bipartisan bill to help Arizona mobile home park residents advances

Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
  • A resident protests outside the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Park.
    Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror A resident protests outside the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Park.

As mobile homes continue to be displaced by development, a bipartisan bill aims to increase funding to a program to provide relief to those impacted. 

Mobile homes have been vanishing across the Valley most often being replaced by luxury apartments or similar developments. The Phoenix City Council earlier this year approved $300,000 for legal services for three mobile home parks facing similar issues but advocates have said it hasn’t been enough.

The proposed legislation would increase the allotments dispersed by the Mobile Home Relocation Fund by more than 60% for some cases. It also increases the amount the landlord must pay to the fund for each tenant filing for relocation assistance.

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, told the House Commerce Committee Tuesday that his House Bill 2381 was prompted by a request from the Arizona Department of Housing. 

The committee unanimously passed the bill, but not before amending it to ensure tenants will have a longer window of time to make changes to the property. Under current law, tenants have 14 days to find a contractor to fix an electrical issue, Gress said as an example. Under the amendment, tenants will have 60 days. 

A mobile home park in Phoenix faced similar issues last year where landlords also engaged in retaliatory measures against tenants who spoke out about safety issues. 

Members of the Arizona Association of Manufactured Homes and the Urban Phoenix Project told lawmakers they strongly support the measure, saying that it is needed in light of more and more mobile home park closures that have been seen throughout the state. 

“We have a large amount of mobile homes and we are having a lot of redevelopment in my district and a lot of families are being displaced,” Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix, said, referencing mobile home parks near Grand Canyon University development that are being displaced. 

“I lived in a trailer house and I know a lot of people who live in trailer houses do so for financial reasons,” Gress said, adding that the bill is a “step in the right direction” to addressing the issue as well as the state’s affordable housing crisis. 

The bill next will be considered by the full House of Representatives.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, business, family/life, trans/growth, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

gcu, housing, legislature, manufactured homes, matt gress, mobile homes

More by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder