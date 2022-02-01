Pima County redistricting cmte meeting Weds to start redrawing local election map

The Pima County Redistricting Advisory Committee will hold an online public meeting Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. to discuss the drawing of new boundaries for Board of Supervisors districts.

Each county supervisor appointed a member to the committee, which has been tasked with drawing the new districts and submitting their proposal to the board by April 30.

The districts will be in play during the 2024 county elections.

The five members of the committee are:

Steve Lynn, District 1, appointed by Supervisor Rex Scott

Dr. Sylvia Lee, District 2, appointed by Supervisor Matt Heinz

Larry Hecker, District 3, appointed by Supervisor Sharon Bronson

Frank Antenori, District 4, appointed by Supervisor Steve Christy

Dr. Augustine Romero, District 5, appointed by Supervisor Adelita Grijalva.

Agendas and other information about the Feb. 2 meeting can be found at on the county web site's redistricting page. It includes instructions for how members of the public can speak to the committee during the virtual meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube, and can be viewed here. The meeting also will be broadcast on Comcast and Cox cable channel 96.

- 30 -