Freeze warning for Tucson, T-O Nation on Weds night

Wednesday night will be frosty in the Tucson metro area and points to the west — including Green Valley, Marana and the Tohono O'odham Nation. Widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected, the National Weather Service said.

Thermometers could read as low as 28 degrees, with washes and other low-lying areas even a bit colder, officials said.

NWS issued a freeze warning for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, for an area stretching across much of central and western Pima County, and south-central Pinal County.

"A storm system will bring gusty winds and mainly light valley rain and mountain snow chances Wednesday, primarily east of Tucson," forecasters said. "Much cooler temperatures are forecast for the second half of the week. Expect cold mornings into the weekend, especially Thursday morning with another round of gusty winds possible Friday afternoon. The afternoons Wednesday through Friday will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal. Friday and Saturday mornings will continue to be cold, just not as cold as expected on Thursday."

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," NWS said.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

- 30 -