Celebration of life for Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady' to be held at Tohono Chul Park

An event next week will honor Lydia Reis, the "Umbrella Lady" known for strolling along streets in Northwest Tucson who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in early January.

Reis, 63, died on Jan. 8 from injuries after being struck on the morning of Jan. 5 by a car driven by a woman who was later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

For years, Reis was often seen carrying an umbrella and dressed in old-fashioned clothing, walking in the area of North Oracle Road.

Members of the community can join family in remembering her at a "celebration of life" set for Monday afternoon at Tohono Chul Park.

"Tohono Chul has always been a place for healing and respite. Knowing that Lydia was a significant fixture in our community, it only felt right to honor her here," said the park's executive director, Jamie Maslyn Larson.

The short program will include a statement from Reis's brother, a local priest, and a harp performance.

"Following the program, refreshments will be served in the Garden Pavilion. Guests can show their support by bringing an umbrella," park representatives said. Admission to the nonprofit park will be free during the event.

Reis was hit while walking near West Ina Road and North Giaconda Way around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

She was taken to a local hospital with "extremely critical" injuries, law enforcement officials said, and died three days later.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Reis was located nearby soon after, attempting to repair damage to her car with tape at the side of the road, according to police.

Guadalupe Solis, 53, who has been charged with leaving the scene, was driving east on Ina when her car hit Lydia, who was walking in the roadway, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman said.