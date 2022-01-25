Pima County opens free COVID-19 testing site at Kino Event Center

The Pima County Health Department will begin free COVID-19 PCR testing Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Kino Event Center.

The testing site, located at 2805 E. Ajo Way, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Paradigm Laboratories will be conducting the PCR tests for the county, and patients are expected to receive results in 24 to 48 hours, depending on the volume of individuals seeking a test.

“Widespread testing for anyone who has symptoms or who has been exposed, or thinks they have been exposed, is absolutely vital for getting control of this virus,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department.

Walk-in tests can be handled on a limited basis, but registering ahead of time is preferred to cut down on wait times. A doctor’s order is not needed to get tested.

To register for a test, go to pima.gov/covid19testing and click on the "Make Appointment Online Now" link, or go straight to Paradigm's Labfinder site. You also can call 855-452-2346 to schedule an appointment.

Testing is open to anyone age 2 or older, and is expected to continue at the center for at least two months.

- 30 -