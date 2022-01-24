Disabled residents, surviving spouses can get help lowering property tax bills

Posted Jan 24, 2022, 11:52 am
Widows, widowers and disabled residents can get help with reducing their property tax bills from the Pima County Assessor's Office at meetings scheduled at public libraries.
The initiative is meant to help residents who have trouble getting to the assessor's office in downtown Tucson, Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie said.
"We want to go where people live, not just in the greater Tucson area, but in rural areas as well, including Ajo and Arivaca," she said.
For those who qualify, there are programs that will reduce the taxable amount due on their primary residence, which may lower their overall property tax bill.
The deadline to apply is March 1, but residents may request an extension.
The assessor's staff will also assist homeowners with a program called the "Senior Valuation Protection Program" that allows taxpayers who met the criteria the ability to freeze their property value for three years.
The program does not freeze your property taxes; it instead freezes the taxable portion of your primary residence's value.
All library visits are scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon, although staff will stay until everyone's questions have been answered.
Keeping in line with county COVID19 health protocols, the public will be asked to wear a mask while talking with staff at these events.
Residents with any questions about these programs are encouraged to call 520-724-8630.
More information on these programs can also be found at: https://www.asr.pima.gov/ValuationRelief
The assessor's teams will be at the following locations:
