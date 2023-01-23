TucsonSentinel.com
Biden, Gov. Hobbs order flags to half-staff to honor victims of Monterey Park shooting
Biden, Gov. Hobbs order flags to half-staff to honor victims of Monterey Park shooting

Dylan Smith
  • bill85704/Flickr

Flags should be flown at half-staff through sunset on Thursday in honor of the victims of the mass shooting this weekend in Monterey Park, Calif, ordered President Joe Biden and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Biden said the move was "a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence."

Hobbs said "a time that was meant for celebrating the Lunar New Year is now marked with immense grief. My heart breaks for the victims and those impacted by the senseless gun violence in Monterey Park. Arizona stands united with the (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community."

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others during an attack on a dance studio in the Los Angeles County community last Saturday night. The suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot when the van he was in was surrounded by police on Sunday.

— 30 —

