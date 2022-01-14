What's open, what's closed in Tucson on MLK Day

The Martin Luther King Holiday is commemorated on the third Monday of January and that falls on Jan. 17 this year.

Federal government offices are closed and with the U.S. Federal Reserve closed, the banks typically close, too.

State offices will also be closed Monday.

Tucson city offices, including Tucson Water and the courts will also be closed on Jan. 17.

Trash and recycling pick up will be pushed back one day next week.

Reid Park Zoo will be open for regular hours.

The University of Arizona will be closed.

Pima Community College will be closed.

All public schools will be closed.

The Motor Vehicle Division and all emissions testing stations will be closed.

Sun Tran buses will follow the Sunday/Holiday schedule.

U.S. stock exchanges will be closed for MLK Day.

