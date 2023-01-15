TucsonSentinel.com
Tucson MLK march to take place Monday
Tucson MLK march to take place Monday

Bennito L. Kelty
  • The 2011 MLK Day march in Tucson.
    Dylan Smith/TucsonSentinel.comThe 2011 MLK Day march in Tucson.

The 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. March will take place on Monday, but Tucson residents should remember all city services will be closed for MLK Day with the exception of emergency services and Sun Tran transit.

The MLK March will start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday on MLK, Jr. Way at the intersection of Kino Parkway and 36th Street. It will end at Reid Park, and a celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for the walk this year is “Together We Can Be THE Dream.”

The African American Museum of Southern Arizona opened this weekend on the University of Arizona campus, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday in Room 244 of the Student Union Memorial Center.

Congress designated the MLK holiday as a national day of service in 1994 and meant for it to be a “Day On, Not a Day Off,” the museum mentions in a press release.

All city of Tucson offices, except for emergency services such as police and fire, will be closed for the holiday.

Likewise, residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be picked up on Monday, and all collections will be delayed by one day. The Los Reales landfill will be open.

People will still be able to use Sun Tran, Sun Van and the Sun Link streetcar as they’ll be working on a regular weekday schedule for MLK Day.

Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

