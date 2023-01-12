PACC limited to emergency intakes after dog tests positive for strep zoo

The Pima Animal Care Center is limiting its intake of animals after a dog at the shelter tested positive for strep zoo, a bacterial infection that’s caused several outbreaks there, PACC reported Thursday.

The shelter will only be allowing emergency-only admissions through Jan. 19. The county facility will still allow people to drop off some animals:

A pet in medical distress

An aggressive pet

Any situation involving an injury to a human or animal

The shelter’s current operating hours are Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the infection, all intake appointments are being rescheduled.

“It is necessary for us to move to emergency-only intake for the next week in order to minimize the number of animals exposed to this infection,” said Monica Dangler, director of PACC's Animal Services.

Anyone who needs to surrender a pet should PACC’s Pet Support page and exhaust all efforts to re-home their pet before contacting the shelter, according to the shelter. Other area shelters are also available.

For found pets, people are encouraged to find the owner by knocking on doors, posting flyers, submitting a report on Petco Love Lost and getting the pet scanned for a microchip at a vet clinic for free. They can also hold onto the pet until the owner can be located.

Anyone finding a stray that is injured, ill or aggressive needs to contact the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4.

Adoptions and fosters are still happening, but PACC will not be offering dog-to-dog meet and greets until Friday, Jan. 20.

PACC is encouraging adoptions and fostering at this time as they could help mitigate the spread of the strep zoo in the shelter, said Dangler and Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, director of veterinary services for PACC.

“We will be open for foster and adoption and urge the public to consider adopting or fostering a dog at this time to help decrease overcrowding in the shelter.” Dangler said in a news release.

“Strep zoo can be devastating in shelter populations, and the impacts of the contagion can be lessened or avoided through adoption and keeping animals in their homes with their families," she said. “We are treating the entire population aggressively to get back to normal faster.”

Anyone who does decide to adopt or foster a dog from the shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., or has already done so since Jan. 5 should watch for symptoms of respiratory illness.

They should look for coughing, discharge from the nose, and depression, but signs of infection also include vomiting, labored breathing, coughing blood and discharge from the nose. The onset is typically sudden.

Streptococcus zooepidemicus rarely infects cats, and human cases are extremely rare though people with very poorly functioning immune systems could be at risk for contracting the illness.

If the dog is showing those symptoms, PACC offers medication to treat them. People can stop by the PACC clinic between noon and 6 p.m. on weekdays to pick that up or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

People who already have pets and decide to adopt or foster another are encouraged, as always, to keep their new pet separate from their existing dogs and cats for 14 days.

Strep zoo is normally found in horses, cattle, pigs and guinea pigs, but it rarely causes disease. When it infects immunocompromised dogs, however, it may cause severe pneumonia.

No vaccine exists for strep zoo, and it has few warning signs. It’s caused outbreaks of fatal pneumonia in shelter dogs worldwide due to stressed and crowded conditions in shelters.

The shelter recently had to put 20 dogs on their euthanasia list in December after needing to make room during a separate outbreak of strep zoo. Only 9 more dogs from that list remain to be adopted or fostered.

They also suspended most of their admissions in April after a dog was found dead in its kennel from what was believed to be strep zoo. The shelter also had an outbreak of strep zoo in May 2018, when they only had about 350 dogs. Now, PACC reports that they have 511 dogs that they care for on their campus and that their kennel space crisis is at a "critical" level.

The dog at PACC who tested positive is responding well to treatment, according to the shelter. PACC also asks that people consider making a financial donation to their nonprofit partner, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, to help with the cost of treatment for the dogs on their campus.