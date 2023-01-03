Wade McClean appointed to PCC Governing Board

Wade McLean, a former superintendent of the Marana Unified School District, has been appointed to fill the Pima Community College Governing Board seat left vacant when Cat Ripley resigned in November.

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams, who holds the power to appoint governing board members in county school districts as well as for PCC, announced his choice Tuesday.

In addition to his 1995-2003 stint as MUSD, McLean has served on the Arizona State Board of Education and has experience as adjunct faculty at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona, a news release from Williams said.

""After an extensive review process, Dr. McLean stood out as the candidate who most closely aligns with the Pima Community College adopted mission, vision, and values," Williams said. McLean is "highly respected in this community and has the experience that will ensure a smooth and effective transition for PCC. He brings a set of fresh eyes to the Governing Board and is committed to serving all PCC stakeholders while focusing on the needs of students, staff, and faculty."

Saying he was "honored and humbled," McLean said the college "is and has been an important institution for members of Tucson and its surrounding communities. I hope that I can assist Pima Community College to continue to improve the lives of those it serves."

McLean's appointment is the remainder of the first half of Ripley's term, ending with the November 2024 election, which will select a District 1 board member for the remaining two years. McLean was sworn in on Tuesday; the first PCC Governing Board meeting of the year is set for next week.

Ripley resigned the week after the November election, publicly saying she needed to care for her elderly mother.

Ripley was closely allied with Demion Clinco, a board member who was trounced in a re-election bid, losing 61-39% to Theresa Riel, a former PCC administrator.

Despite her initial public statements, Ripley just days later sent a letter to the state Attorney General's Office, claiming "criminal and abusive behavior" by board members Maria Garcia and Luis Gonzales. Ripley said that Garcia refused to comply with Arizona's open meeting laws and didn't maintain the confidence of executive sessions, and asked then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich to remove the two from office.

The other applicants for the post were: