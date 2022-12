Santa María pide refugio, KBI presenta posada binacional

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Mother Mary seeks asylum as Kino Border Intiative hosts posada in Nogales A crowd of more than 100 people congregated outside a border crossing in downtown Nogales this weekend, walking to an aid center almost two miles away during a Christmas season posada highlighting the travails of migrants. Read more»

19 dogs remain on euthanasia list as Pima Animal Care Center faces overcrowding & disease outbreak The Pima Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt any of the 19 dogs still on a list of those facing being put down, as the shelter is facing critical overcrowding and the spread of a deadly respiratory disease for dogs. Read more»

Ducey sounds retreat on shipping container barrier at Az-Mx border Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the state will halt placing shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border, and begin removing hundreds of the 8,000-lb. steel boxes from federal lands by Jan. 4, according to a court document filed late Wednesday. Read more»

Pima County OKs raises, retention payments for jail guards The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a 7.5% raise and as much as $10,000 in retention bonuses for corrections officers. Family members of inmates who have died in custody told the board there needs to be more oversight of the jail. Read more»

Tucson Sentinel tapped for prestigious Global Investigative Journalism Network The Tucson Sentinel is one of just nine journalism organizations around the world chosen as new members of the Global Investigative Journalism Network. Read more»

Pima GOP's failures are having national implications Any list of important democratic institutions must include the Republican Party. The party's failures in Pima County are adding an extra 20,000 votes to Democrats statewide and that's proving decisive. Read more»