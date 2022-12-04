TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Christmas playlist: The all-time best holiday songs
Your gift to local news DOUBLED!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Christmas playlist: The all-time best holiday songs

From Perry Como to punk rock

Dylan Smith
TucsonSentinel.com

It might be getting just cold enough in Tucson to gather around the hearth, but here are some holiday songs to warm your heart whether you have a fireplace or not — and some to make you nod your head and play air guitar. With hours of music spread over dozens of songs, these Christmas (and other winter holiday) classics will liven your spirits.

If we missed any of your favorites, let us know!

Included are songs performed by David Bowie and Bing Crosby, Prince, The Pogues, Frank Sinatra, Sinead O'Connor, Bruce Springsteen, The Kinks, Neko Case, U2, John Lennon, Connie Francis, Perry Como, the Carpenters, the Ronettes, The Jackson 5, Burl Ives, Otis Redding, James Brown, Run-DMC, Eurythmics, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Los Lobos, Jose Feliciano, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Specials, Darlene Love, Eartha Kitt, Johnny Cash, Lemmy Kilmister, Billy F. Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Dropkick Murphys, Green Day, The Ramones, Misfits, the Waitresses, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Stevie Nicks, Billy Squier, Lalo Guerrero, The Ventures, Radiohead, Sting, Kate Bush, Cocteau Twins, Squeeze, R.E.M., Siouxsie and the Banshees, Blondie, The Business, Margaret Whiting and Johnny Mercer, Ryan Adams, Snow Patrol, Mazzy Star, Love and Rockets, The Who, The Smithereens, X, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bob Dylan, Dean Martin, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Jeff Buckley, and Vivaldi, as well as a Tucson reference from Cracker.

Related stories

Filed under

arts & culture, entertainment, music, breaking, faith, family/life,

Read more about

christmas, holidays

More by Dylan Smith

— 30 —

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder