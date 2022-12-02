It's the most wonderful time of the year - Tucson's Winter Street Fair is back

The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is back next month from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

For 53 years now, the street fair has been a seasonal event that drew the community into a space full of art, food, music and care.

The schedule for Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be over 350 artists present, food for purchase and live music by local Tucson musicians. Santa Claus will be at Haggerty Plaza for his meet-and-greet on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plus, there will be free COVID-19 vaccines, mammograms, and other health services available at the Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area in the Antigone Books parking lot.

For those commuting, there will be parking available in the Pennington Street Garage, Plaza Centro Garage and the Tyndall Avenue Garage. There will be a shuttle stopping on Pennington and 6th Street and 5th Avenue and 7th Street every 15 minutes to drive people to the fair. There will also be street parking around the site of the event.