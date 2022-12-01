Krampus is coming to town

The first Krampus Holiday Market will take place Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Grand Luxe Hotel and Resort on West Grant Road.

Curated by Bridgett Scofield, owner of shops Woolly Fern and When + Where Co, the event will be its first of a kind with St. Nick's evil sidekick making an appearance for the weekend.

Scofield said the Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market used to be a monthly event. However, due to venue costs, the market was switched to happen quarterly - with a different theme each time.

On Friday, Dec. 9, there will be a block party to kick off the weekend. Starting at 6 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy watching the Peligrosos Car Club's lowriders and other cars, grub from food trucks and drinks. Plus, vendors have the option to make sales at the party, so people would be able to shop around. The party ends at midnight.

The market will feature vendors, music, tarot readings, live flash tattooing, chair massages and free photo-ops with Krampus. The Peligrosos C.C. will be conducting a hat and beanie drive for Casa de los Niños, and there will be a toy drive - look out for the hearse that will be used for it.

Local photographer Robert Carmody will be offering tintype photo-ops on Sunday. And, Scofield said they will be hosting a raffle to win a 1980 vintage delivery van.

"There will be oddities, taxidermy, vintage items," Scofield said. "I curate these markets and I'm pretty strict with which vendors I let in."

Admission fee is $10, and half of it goes to the Peligrosos C.C. so they can go purchase toys for charity. Scofield said it is a fully family-friendly event. Plus, people can bring their pets as long as they're leashed and well-behaved.

Times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.