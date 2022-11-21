TucsonSentinel.com
Tucson groups give back with free Thanksgiving meals for those in need
Tucson groups give back with free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Bianca Morales
    Salvation Army Tucson FacebookThe Salvation Army Tucson will serve their annual Thanksgiving community meal this year.

Thanksgiving Day is nearly here and various Tucson organizations are gearing up to provide free meals to people who can't afford to make their own or who need a place to go.

The Goodwill Metro in Downtown Tucson will be handing out grab-n-go dinners for people ages 12 to 24 years old in need on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Metro Youth Center on 300 N. Fourth Ave.

"This is the second year we're doing this here," event organizer Myleigha Truitt said. "We're going to be handing out Thanksgiving sandwiches from the deli here downtown, with pie and a drink."

Truitt said those who attend can go to Haggerty Plaza and enjoy their meal in a community setting. There will also be an open mic for people who enjoy singing or reciting poetry.

Also on Wednesday, the Gospel Rescue Mission is celebrating their 34th annual Thanksgiving Blessings to Go. Guests "can either drive through and grab a meal and resources or eat on-site at our sit-down banquet," they said.

For families who would like to hang around on site, there will be activities for children to enjoy. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation at 3901 E. Broadway Blvd.

The Salvation Army Tucson will serve a more traditional eats on Thursday at their 38th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

People will have the choice to either come inside and sit down or to pick up the meal curbside. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 1145 E. Fort Lowell Rd.


Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

