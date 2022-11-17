Artisans Market returns to Tucson Museum of Art this weekend

After two years of scaled back events, the Tucson Museum of Art Fall Artisans Market is back in full swing this weekend.

The market is a three-day gathering where vendors from all over Arizona and around the country share their art in a community setting.

Artisans specializing in diverse mediums such as painting, jewelry, glass, pottery, textiles, and crafts will be set up in an "outdoor street fair setting" and the event is free to attend.

"This is our largest fundraiser of the year," Artisans Market Director Justin Germain said.

One of the artists who will be at the market is Eric Osborne, also known as Art by E, who creates a lot of his work out of recycled skateboards. Local artist Lila Clare will also be there. Clare casts silver out of the skeletons of cacti to make her jewelry. Metal sculptor Adam Homan will also be in attendance. And that's just a few of the more than 100 artists taking part in event.

"It's exciting because we get artists who are new to the market scene," Germain said.

In addition to the market, food will be available for purchase throughout the weekend from Café a la C’Art, and food trucks Kettlelicious, Al Gusto Coffee Co. and Romero’s Sonoran with lots of indoor and outdoor seating available.

Germain said it will be a family friendly event, so parents can bring their children. People have brought their dogs in the past as well, he said.

"It is such a good opportunity to get together and meet great artists and be outside," Germain said.

TMA's market will be hosted in Downtown Tucson at 140 N. Main Ave. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.