Haunted roundup: Where to celebrate Halloween in Tucson

Whether you are interested in communicating with the ghosts at Hotel Congress, seeing a classic horror film at the Fox Theatre, or are just looking for some costume-wearing family fun — here are a few events to help you celebrate this Halloween:

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 29-30 from 6p.m. to 8:30 p.m

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

This is a "not to scary" family event with lots to do. Kids can wear their costumes, have pictures taken with some of their favorite characters from pirates to princesses, and trick or treat at candy stations throughout the zoo. Catch the illusionist's act, visit the fall festival area, or — if you're brave — visit the various spooky scenes. Entries are timed and tickets must be bought in advance.

Halloween Party at Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

Saturday, Oct. 29th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

414 N. Toole Ave.

This free Halloween party will provide lots of family fun including games, candy, Fun Farm Choo Choo, Tucson Ghost Society and more! Don't forget to wear your costume.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 29th, 4:30. to 7:30 p.m.

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

A safe place to bring your children to celebrate Halloween. They will be following COVID safety protocols and are looking forward to having a fun time.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym - 4811 E Grant Rd. Ste 141

The Spooktacular Halloween Party is a family-friendly event. There will be a costume contest — so people should come dressed for the occasion — as well as games, treats and gift bags for the kids. Tickets on day of event are $35.

Harley-Davidson Halloween Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.

Tucson Harley-Davidson, 7355 N. 1-10, E Frontage Rd.

The costume contest at Harley-Davidson begins at noon. The store will be offering free snacks until 2 p.m. for participants. The best Halloween costume will be announced at 1:30 p.m. The award for best adult costume is a $50 gift card the the award for best kid's costume is a free Harley-Davidson T-Shirt. Plus, there will be free candy for kids who go to the store in costume, even if they do not participate in the contest.

Halloween Spooktacular

Friday, Oct. 28, 5-8 p.m.

Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive Valley, Oro Valley

This Halloween themed event features games, crafts and a trick or treat lane hosted by local businesses giving away candy! A live DJ will keep the beats going as kids have fun as their favorite costumed characters. Event and candy are free. Food trucks will be in attendance and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase.

Night of Fright at Pima Air & Space Museum

Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-8:30 p.m.

Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd.

One night a year, Pima Air and Space Museum turns the history of flight into a Night of Fright. The Museum’s Halloween event is fun for the whole family with bounce houses, performances, crafts, games, and of course trick-or-treating! Come in costume! Parking reservation required. No admission without paid parking. Free entry for all passengers within paid parking vehicle.

Spooktacular Science

Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium 1601 E. University Blvd.

Tricks and treats, spooky arts & crafts, chemistry curiosities, and special Halloween planetarium shows like Fright Lights, Spooky Tucson Sky and Stranger Things. Activities include Colorful Chemistry, Planet Painting, Solar Telescope Viewings, Sharks/Rocky Intertidal/Fish Diversity Stations, Brain Jars, Cockroach Action Potentials,Slime Station, Spider Frames Selfie Station, and more!

Glowing Pumpkins

Wednesday - Sunday through Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tucson Mall Parking Lot 4 next to Dillard's - 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

This "immersive" event is outdoor fun for the whole family. Consisting of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins assembled into a quarter-mile trail including art, lights, special effects, costumed characters and music. Tickets start at $15 with family packages available.

Ghostbusters in the Hunted Ruins

Through Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.

Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Rd.

There's something strange in the fairy woods and haunted ruins. Go on an interactive adventure through the Valley of the Moon to help their fearless Ghostbusters do what they do best.

Shows begin every 20 minutes from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM each night.

Nightfall at Old Tucson

Thursday - Sunday through Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Old Tucson - 201 S. Kinney Rd.

Nightfall is back for its 30th year and they will be presenting entertainment for all age groups with options such as watching a show, making your way through a scary maze, or interacting with characters. In order to manage the number of guests, entries into the park will be timed. Walk-up tickets are limited so it's best to book online.

Phantom of the Opera

Sunday Oct. 30 , 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre Tucson, 17 W. Congress St.

See the fully restored digital screening of Lon Chaney’s 1925 Phantom of the Opera. This renowned classic silent film has English intertitles and will be accompanied by LIVE organ accompaniment, featuring organist Dave Wickerham playing the Fox’s own Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

A Nightmare on Congress Street

Friday, Oct. 28 at 7p.m.

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Billed as the biggest Halloween party in Tucson, Hotel Congress is where the creeps and ghouls come out to dance. Featuring two costume contests with $2000 in cash and prizes, live music from The Surfbroads and Early Black, DJs HumpHouse, Bex, and Halsero, vendors, spooky food & drink specials, and more.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Oct. 27-30 at 6p.m., 7:45p.m. & 9 p.m.

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Join The Séance Experience™ for an authentic live re-creation of a Victorian Era theatrical Dark Séance exactly as performed in the 1800’s at the haunted Hotel Congress in the only 3rd floor room to survive the 1934 fire.

Terror in the Corn

Oct. 27-31, 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Halloween —6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

I-10 & Tangerine Exit 240 • 9312 W Rillito Village Trail, Marana

There are six attractions this year including an insane asylum, a zombie shootout, axe throwing and an escape room. The experience combines props and live actors. Not recommended for children under 12.

Slaughterhouse

Oct. 27 - 31 starting at 7 p.m.

1102 W. Grant Rd.

Recently voted as a Top 10 haunted house in the country, this venue is not for the faint of heart, or children. What once served as a meatpacking plant is now one giant haunted house featuring larger than life props, animatronics and more.