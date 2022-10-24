TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Flowers come alive at Yume Japanese Gardens' Fall Ikebana Festival
Your gift to local news DOUBLED!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Flowers come alive at Yume Japanese Gardens' Fall Ikebana Festival

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • The Fall Ikebana Festival at the Yume Gardens is a centuries-old tradition still practiced today.
    Yume Japanese Gardens of TucsonThe Fall Ikebana Festival at the Yume Gardens is a centuries-old tradition still practiced today.

In the West, bouquets are wrapped up in ribbons, tulle, or cellophane to hide the stems and accentuate the blossoms. In the Far East, however, there is a different approach to arranging flowers.

Beginning this Thursday, Tucsonans can experience this style of arrangement at the Fall Ikebana Festival at Yume Japanese Garden.

Ikebana, which translates to "making flowers come alive," was brought to Japan by Chinese Buddhist missionaries in the 6th century as a form of offering to Buddha. It "uniquely emphasizes shape, line, and form while giving equal attention and importance to the branches, stems, and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms," Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson said in a press release.

The stems of flowers or plants like ferns are placed on metal spikes in the center of a low dish so that they stand upright. The idea is to showcase the entire plant in a disciplined, meditative and artistic way.

Now, more modern styles of Ikebana are created but the philosophy remains the same. The festival, which runs from this Thursday through Sunday Nov. 6, will feature fall plants and those that grow in the Sonoran Desert.

The Yume Gardens and its exhibits are open Thursdays - Saturdays 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. They’re closed Mondays -Wednesdays.

Tickets include admission to the entire garden, not just the Ikebana displays. General admission is $18, $10 for registered members, and $5 for children under the age of 15. Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson is located at 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

What, where & when

  • Fall Ikebana Festival
  • Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
  • October 27 to November 6, Thursday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Related stories

Filed under

arts & culture, visual arts, entertainment, todo, breaking,

Read more about

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

What, where & when

  • Fall Ikebana Festival
  • Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
  • October 27 to November 6, Thursday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder