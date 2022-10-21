Paint the town at the 6th Ave block-painting party

Tucsonans of all ages and abilities have a chance to take part in a block-painting party this Saturday as part of the 6th Avenue Asphalt Art Project.

With the South 6th Avenue between the Children's Museum Tucson and Armory Park as their canvas, participants will help to create large street murals designed by local artist Yu Yu Shiratori who painted the urban art piece titled "Stillness" at the Mercado San Agustin Annex in 2020.

The event will feature food trucks including Peddler on the Path, CowPig, and Fatboy Samos, plus music and places to hang out. Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec van will be there with games such as corn hole, hula hoops, and giant chess, checkers, and Jenga for everyone to enjoy and there will also be giveaways and treats from event sponsors and businesses in the area.

People who are planning to attend do not need to bring any tools or art supplies, but wearing clothes that can get messy is recommended.

The project is part of a collaboration between Living Streets Alliance and the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility meant to improve traffic and make the area safe and comfortable for pedestrians.

The alliance is a non-profit that "envision(s) streets as living public spaces that connect people to places and to each other," and street art is one way they create those places of connection.

Living Street Alliance said the block will be closed during the party, and while there are parking locations nearby, people should "consider riding the streetcar or bus, which are free and will bring you within a block of the event."