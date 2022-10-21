TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Film and music performance about 'our relationship to sound' at UA
Your gift to local news DOUBLED!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Film and music performance about 'our relationship to sound' at UA

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Filmmaker Sam Green will be narrating live during the documentary.
    Courtesy of Arizona Arts LiveFilmmaker Sam Green will be narrating live during the documentary.
  • Creative sounds like a burning piano, recorded by composer Annea Lockwood, will be featured in the film.
    Courtesy of Arizona Arts LiveCreative sounds like a burning piano, recorded by composer Annea Lockwood, will be featured in the film.
  • The audience will receive a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in the documentary.
    Courtesy of Arizona Arts LiveThe audience will receive a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in the documentary.

A documentary and live music performance examining "the impact of sound of our perception of the world around" takes the stage at the Marroney Theatre this Friday and Saturday.

"Sound is such a profound connection," said Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Green. "I'm speaking now, and I'm speaking, wind produces sound in my vocal cords and it goes through these wires and currents to reach into your eardrum. It's incredible."

Green's inspiration for the project "32 Sounds" came from a previous documentary he filmed about the Kronos Quartet.

"I felt like people weren't using their ears during the movie," Green said. "When you're watching a movie, you're mostly using your eyes."

In order to create a more integrated experience, Green collaborated with musician JD Samson from punk band Le Tigre, and Oscar-winning sound designer Mark Mangini. Samson, who wrote the score for the film, will play live at the screening while Green narrates.

The 32 distinct sounds that Green chose for the documentary are "both highbrow and lowbrow." People can expect a range going from foghorns in San Francisco to church bells in Italy. From a whoopie cushion to the sound of Green's neighbor's car blaring "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins in the middle of the night.

"The movie starts with the recording of the sounds of a womb," Green said. "And it ends with an old person sitting on her porch, thinking about her partner who is gone, and she is listening to the crickets. It's about being very alone but oddly connected."

Green's work for the film began in 2020, during a time of isolation but also "a feeling of 'we're all in this together.'"

"All of the regular patterns of our lives were scrambled," Green said. "And I guess I hadn't really thought about it until now, but while we were lonely, we were still connected - and one way was through senses, like sound."

Created in an unconventional way, there are two versions of "32 Sounds" — two ways to enjoy the documentary. One version is an immersive live performance while the other was created for at-home viewing. Green said that his team tours with 300 to 500 sets of headphones for audience members to wear at each showing.

"Theaters have different sound equipment and we wanted to make sure people can have a powerful sonic experience, which is why we provide the headphones," Green said.

"I gotta say, being in a room with an audience, with JD playing music, and having a collective experience with people is just magic," Green said. "It's the magic of cinema. Just magical."

The show takes place at University of Arizona's Marroney Theatre both Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Arizona Arts Live.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

What, when & where

  • "32 Sounds"
  • Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
  • Marroney Theatre, 1025 N Olive Rd.

Related stories

Filed under

arts & culture, visual arts, entertainment, film, music, todo, breaking,

Read more about

32 sounds, arizona arts live, jd samson, sam green

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

What, when & where

  • "32 Sounds"
  • Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
  • Marroney Theatre, 1025 N Olive Rd.
Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder