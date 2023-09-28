TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Street murals, food & bike repairs at Living Streets Alliance's Pueblo Gardens Block Party
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Arts, culture & entertainment

Street murals, food & bike repairs at Living Streets Alliance's Pueblo Gardens Block Party

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Living Streets Alliance via Facebook

Neighborhood and community members will be able to paint murals on the street near Pueblo Gardens School on Saturday during a block party.

"The project will include a new crosswalk and 'curb extensions' also known as 'bulb-outs' to increase the safety and visibility of students walking to school, and to beautify the intersection with a splash of color," said a press release from Living Streets Alliance.

The event is the result of a collaboration between Pueblo Gardens School and Living Streets Alliance, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to street developments in Tucson. 

The Pueblo Gardens Block Party, also called "Fiesta en la Calle," will take place at the intersection of South Plumer Avenue and East Silvosa Street near the PreK-8 school, near South Campbell Avenue and East 36th Street. It will be led by artist Porter McDonald, whose craft includes murals and linoblock prints. The murals that participants paint will go in the three new curb extensions, said the press release.

According to the release, McDonald said that the students and himself reached an agreement for the themes of the asphalt murals.

“The students and I decided to create three related designs based on three essential elements: Air, Earth, and Water; as pedestrians and cyclists travel to and from school, they will see stripes of bright color swooshing and curving, and in and around these shapes they will see flashes of wildlife on the move; wings fluttering, a rodent scurrying, a fish splashing, and sea shells rolling in a slosh of sea foam,” McDonald said.

People of all ages are welcome to attend and participate. There will be free food and drinks and the mobile bicycle repair service from Living Streets Alliance.

The Pueblo Gardens Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

Filed under

breaking, arts & culture, entertainment, trans/growth,

Read more about

living streets alliance, murals,

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

authentically local news for TucsonTucson's independent watchdog newsDedicados a excavar la tierra del desierto