Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Tucson

Hispanic Heritage Month has begun and Tucson — with a population that's nearly 45 percent Hispanic — has a wealth of opportunities to celebrate this major part of our community.

Los Portales de Tucson

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Ste. 16

The Tucson Desert Art Museum will host a free event focused on artwork by the Tucson Barrio Painters. Their paintings will be of "iconic doorways that grace the charming Tucson barrios." Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and chat with some of the painters on site. The galley asks that people who wish to attend RSVP by calling at 520-202-3888.

Music in the Courtyard with Richard Noel and Dereck Ayum, Latin/Caribbean Music

When: Friday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

The Music in the Courtyard event is free and open to the public. Musicians Richard Noel and Dereck Ayum will bring Caribbean and Latin rhythms to Tucson.

Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta

When: October 5 - October 8, 2023, times vary.

Where: Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Music, Mexican food and baseball make up the 12th Annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta. General admission is $20 and box tickets are $25 - tickets can be purchased through mexicanbaseballfiesta.com.

Fiesta Tamales!

When: Friday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

El Charro will be serving free samples of Chef Carlotta Flores's vegetarian tamales at the patio in the Pima County Historic Courthouse. The tamales include queso blanco and have red and green peppers inside and "they are sure to tantalize your tastebuds."

Monólogos de la Vagina

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

A Spanish version of "The Vagina Monologues" travels to Tucson. The cast inclues Roxanna Castellanos, Lucía Mendez and Lorena Herrera and it is produced and directed by Manuel Mendoza. The popular work by Eve Ensler portrays the experiences of diverse women of all ages and backgrounds through intimate conversation and vulnerability. Ticket prices range from $49 to $109. Doors open at 7 p.m.

50th Annual Tucson Meet Yourself

When: October 13 - October 15

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

The beloved festival returns for its 50th anniversary. There will be food from local vendors, dance, workshops, a memory tent to commemorate the first Tucson Meet Yourself, lowriders and more.

Dia de los Muertos 2023 Arizona Artists Exhibition

When: Present to November 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

For those who want an early taste of Dia de los Muertos, Tohono Chul is hosting their annual juried exhibit of works by Arizona artists. Admission prices for Tohono Chul are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages five to 12. Children ages five and under have free admission. There are discounts for senior citizens, active military and groups.

La Calavera Catrina in Tucson Botanical Gardens

When: Present to October 15, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Artist Roberto Soltero's sculptures of La Catrina are in display at the Tucson Botanical Gardens until October 15. The sculptures are eight-feet-tall and they can be seen in the Barrio Garden and the Legacy Gallery. There is also an ofrenda and a monarch memory wall. Tickets for adults ages 18 to 61 are $15, $8 for children ages 4 to 17 and special prices for military members, seniors and students.

Loft Film Fest

When: October 11 - October 19

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Loft Film Fest will be playing a diverse list of movies from different countries which would make a good way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The movies include a coming-of-age drama from the Dominican Republic titled "Boca Chica" and "The Eternal Memory," a documentary from Chile. For times and tickets check out the Loft Film Fest website.