Tucson Pride hosts weekend celebrations to 'stand together, visible and proud'

Tucson Pride will host a weekend-long celebration for the local LGBTQ+ community and it's allies, with the Tucson Pride Parade kicking off the festivities on Friday night.

"Tucson Pride is committed to creating a safe, inclusive Festival where LGBTQIA+ people and allies come together to celebrate one another and all that makes our community unique and beautiful," said Lana Baldwin, marketing chair of the Tucson Pride Board of Directors.

The parade, which is presented by the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation, will move through Downtown Tucson all the way to Armory Park. It will take place on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., lead by Grand Marshal Lavina Tomer. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the 46th Annual Tucson Pride Festival, "Together We Rise," will be happening at Reid Park, 900 S. Randoplh Way, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. People of all ages are welcome to attend.

"In these times, with so much hateful legislation and painful rhetoric aimed at our community, it’s more important than ever for safe spaces to exist, and for us to stand together, visible and proud," Baldwin said. "That’s why the theme for this year’s Pride Festival is 'Together We Rise.'"

There will be a variety of food and beverage vendors, entertainment on two stages, games for adults, and an activities area for kids sponsored by Bookmans.

Performances include headliner ABBACADABRA, an ABBA tribute group, pop artist Stephen Lind, hip hop artist Devilz Playground, and the debut of "Strut: A Drag Musical Style Production."

The event will be kid-friendly until 6 p.m. Tickets for the festival are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, and $15 for students, seniors, veterans, active military members and civil servants.

There is a VIP option that includes access to a private bar, a cooled tent with view of the main stage and admission to the Club Pride after party. The VIP ticket is $100 in advance and $150 at the gate.

"The Tucson Pride Parade and Festival are affirming celebrations that welcome everyone, and tell every LGBTQIA+ person they are valued and belong," Baldwin said.

The Club Pride after party will be on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Hotel Congress. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on day of the show - 21 year old and older only. There will be performances on both stages - Plaza and club - plus go-go dancers, DJs and drink specials.

Performers include Sammy Beaux, Naiil Ali Emmert and Kitty Catatonic among others.

The weekend celebration will culminate with the Close Out Party, presented by HighWire Tucson. There will be performances by RuPaul's Drag Race's Kennedy DavenPort along with Onika Grance, Allonda Dee, Gia Colby and Benaddiction.

The ticket for general admission is $40, which includes a Meet and Greet with the performers. The VIP ticket is $60 and the Platinum ticket is $100. VIP tickets incluse access to the VIP bar, priority Meet and Greet and reserved seating. Platinum tickets include a cocktail server, access to the VIP bar, priority Meet and Greet and reserved luxury lounge seating in the front row. The event is 21 and over.