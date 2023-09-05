TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Tucson's MOCA reopens after summer closure
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Tucson's MOCA reopens after summer closure

Museum of Contemporary Art took first-ever seasonal break

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Credit: Installation view, Cecilia Vicuña: Sonoran Quipu, MOCA Tucson, 2023.
    Photograph by Maya Hawk, copyright © MOCA Tucson, 2023.Credit: Installation view, Cecilia Vicuña: Sonoran Quipu, MOCA Tucson, 2023.

The Museum of Contemporary Art reopened Aug. 31 after a summer break. MOCA executive director Julio César Morales said it was the first time the Downtown Tucson arts venue had closed for the summer.

"We're happy to reopen," Morales said. "Our staff works very hard and when you work for a nonprofit, there's a lot of demand. Giving them a couple of weeks off was a good thing so they could recharge their batteries."

Poet and artist Cecilia Vicuña's "Sonoran Quipu" is installed in the Great Hall of MOCA and will be there until Oct. 1. Meanwhile, an extension of the piece will be housed at Tohono O'Odham Community College — the sculptures were created by artists Amber Ortega, Maria Celis, Alaina Pierce and Heidi Blaine, all who worked with Vicuña on her original installation at MOCA. 

The public opening will be on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. The sculptures are made from debris and they blend tradition with sustainable art. 

Another upcoming exhibition is "Magma & Pearls: Oceans Rise and Fall Like Meteorites" by artist Keioui Keijaun Thomas, which will open Oct. 20. The multimedia piece includes "video, sculpture, artist performances, and community-generated programming."

"There will be an artist performance and a public reception for 'Magma & Pearls' on Oct. 20," Morales said. "That'll be a very cool event."

Free Third Thursdays will return starting Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"We'll have poetry, music and a food truck on Thursday, Sept. 21," Morales said. "We usually have a couple hundred people come in and we have special programming those evenings."

Morales said 2023 has been a year where they've welcomed the "largest audience" to the museum.

"Our attendance is higher than any year in the last several years so we're really excited to share our public programs, our education program and the art exhibitions with the community," Morales said.

MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave, is open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

Filed under

local, arizona, arts & culture, visual arts, entertainment, todo, breaking,

Read more about

moca

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder