Pima College cues up 2022-23 performing arts season

The 2022-23 season of PCC's Pima Arts programming has begun, and there will be concerts, plays and exhibitions "that interlace culture, tradition, history, entertainment, and even mathematics" in a diverse repertoire for the community college's student artists and performers. Pima Arts is the collective of the departments of visual arts, performing arts, fashion design and digital arts.

Most of the events are free to attend, but some performances require paid tickets.

A Tribute to Clay

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

Aug. 29 - Oct 7, 2022

"A Tribute to Clay" is an exhibition featuring nine clay artists, Maurice Grossman, Marcy Wrenn, Aurore Chabot, Joy Fox McGrew, Lauren Grossman, Hiro Tashima, Colleen Quigley, Andy Iventosh and Kazuma Sambe. Wrenn, who taught at Pima College, passed away on 2021. Because of her family awarding the gallery, ceramic scholarships will be awarded to students. For example, this first award of $1000 will be given to Pima Community College fine arts student Branae Skinner. The reception will be September 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Invisible Borders: Women Photographers from Fotógrafas del Norte and MAPA, Mexico City, and Borderlens Southwest

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery

Oct. 24 - Dec. 9, 2022

Thirty-one female photographers from Mexico and Tucson will be included in the exhibit. It was made possible by Photographer Alejandra Platt-Torres and Director David Andres. There will be a panel discussion on November 2 at 6 p.m. with Sonja Madrigal, Velia de la Cruz, Vicky Westover, and Alejandra Platt-Torres at the Recital Hall.

The American Landscape An Endangered Species: Joseph DiGiorgio - The Grand Canyon

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W Anklam Rd.

Jan. 30 - March 20, 2023

This exhibition revolves around one single artist and his one single painting. "The Grand Canyon" incorporates Pointillism and it is 24 panels painted in oil. Twenty-two panels will be available for viewing at the galley. The reception will take place on Feb. 9, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2023 Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W Anklam Rd.

April 12 - May 5, 2023

This specific exhibition takes place every year. A panel of jurors select student artists from Summer 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 to showcase their work. The jurors have not been announced. The reception will be on April 20, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Student Visual Artwork 2022

Visual Arts Gallery, 2202 W Anklam Rd.

Sept.19, 2022 - Jan. 27, 2023

Student artists from Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 will have their works featured in this exhibit. The reception will take place on Sept. 22, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Darla Masterson and Phillip Bellomo

Visual Arts Gallery

Feb.13, 2023 - March 24, 2023

The late founding faculty members of the Visual Arts Department at Pima Community College, Materson and Bellomo, will have their work exhibited, all supplied by their families. The reception will be on February 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BorderLens Southwest - Photography

Visual Arts Gallery

April 17, 2023 - Sept. 1, 2023

The photographs shot by the female photographers and cinematographers from Borderlands/SW will be up for display. A reception will take place on April 27, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Student Art Exhibit - Surreal

The Art Gallery at Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Sept. 19, 2022 - May 19, 2023

The student art exhibit is inspired by "the truths that lie beyond our eyes." The reception will be on November 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Piano Day

PCC Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

September 17 at 10 a.m.

Piano faculty, alumni, and students will perform numbers on the piano.

Fall and Spring Music Showcase

PCC Center for the Arts

Oct. 23, 2022 and March 26, 2023 at 1 p.m.

The Pima Community College ensembles will be performing different selections those days. The ensembles include Chorale and College Singers, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, Guitar Ensemble, Orchestra and Mariachi Ensemble.

Michael Lich, Guitar, Faculty Recital

PCC Center for the Arts

Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Lich will play pieces ranging from Jimi Hendrix to composer Carlo Domeniconi. Tickets cost $6 to $5.

Music Faculty Showcase

PCC Center for the Arts

Nov. 6, 2022 at 3 p.m.

The concert will feature performances from faculty members such as Kassandra Weleck and Raymond Ryder. Tickets cost $6 to $5.

Jazz Ensemble

PCC Center for the Arts

Dec. 7, 2022 and May 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Big band style jazz numbers will be performed under the direction of Brice Winston. Tickets cost $6 to $5.

Concert Band

PCC Center for the Arts

Dec. 8, 2022 and May 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Victor Valenzuela will be directing the band in performances of classic pieces. They will be including small wind and percussion ensembles. Tickets are $6 to $5.

Mariachi Ensemble

PCC Center for the Arts

Dec. 9, 2022 and May 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The ensemble is making a comeback after a 20-year absence and it will be directed by Don Fuentes. Tickets cost $6 to $5.

Orchestra

PCC Center for the Arts

Dec. 10, 2022 and May 13, 2023 at 3 p.m.

The orchestra will perform repertoire including classical and contemporary pieces under the direction of Anne Grimes, D.M.A. Tickets cost $6 to $5.

Guitar Ensemble

PCC Center for the Arts

Dec. 10, 2022 and May 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Lich will lead the guitar ensemble and soloists in a repertoire full of classical and contemporary pieces.

Chorale and College Singers

PCC Center for the Arts

Dec. 11, 2022 and May 14, 2023 at 3 p.m.

The singers will perform under the direction of Jonathan Ng, D.M.A. Tickets cost $6 to $5.

Opera/Musical Theatre Workshop

PCC Center for the Arts,

Dec. 13/15, 2022 and May 16/18, 2023 at 3:45 p.m.

Darryl King, D.M.A., will be leading the performers.

Ballet & Bagels

Pima Theatre, 2202 W Anklam Rd.

Oct. 6 - 16, 2022, Thursday - Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., ASL Night: October 14

The play directed by Milita Ortiz and written and performed by Pima Theatre students tells the story of a young Latina ballet dancer "who learns the power of her own voice." Tickets are $10, but $5 for students, seniors, military, and groups.

Cabaret

Pima Theatre

Nov. 10 - 20, 2022, Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., ASL Night: November 18

Pima Theatre performs their rendition of the acclaimed Broadway musical, "Cabaret." Tickets are $10, but $5 for students, seniors, military, and groups.

Sunday in the Park with George

Pima Theatre

March 2-12, 2022, Thursday - Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., ASL Night: March 10

The musical tells the story of George Seurat and his struggles as he led up to creating his most famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." The music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim and the book by James Lapine. Tickets are $10, but $5 for students, seniors, military, and groups.

Proof

Pima Theatre

April 13-23, 2023, Thursday - Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., ASL Night: April 21

David Auburn's drama "Proof" follows Catherine as she must prove her work is hers when it is found in her dead celebrated mathematician father's office, "even when no one believes her." Tickets are $10, but $5 for students, seniors, military, and groups.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in Less Than 30 Minutes

Pima Theatre

April 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. and April 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Directed by Chris Will, different casts will be performing various versions of scenes from "Romeo and Juliet."

Fall and Spring Dance Concerts

Pima Dance, 2202 W Anklam Rd.

Dec. 2 and 3, 2022 and May 5 and 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Nolan Kubota will be directing choreographies by faculty and students. Tickets are $10, but $5 for students, seniors, military, and groups.

Digital Arts Expo and Showcase

PCC Digital Arts, 2202 W Anklam Rd.

May 18-19, 2023, time to be determined

Projects will be showcased from the following programs: Film and Animation, Game Design and Simulation, and Graphic and Web Design.

Fashion Arte Runway Fashion Show

TBD

May 20, 2023, time TBD

Fashion students, alumni brands and class collections will be featured in the fashion show. Ticket prices to be determined as well.