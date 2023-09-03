Tucson Comic-Con comes to a close
Tucson Comic-Con 2023 wound up the show on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, pop culture fans were able to support local vendors, get autographs from artists and writers, attend panels and more.
The Tucson Convention Center was transformed into a hub where multiple fandoms could exist. Guests such as Chandler Riggs, Honky Tonk Man, Tracy Lynn Cruz among others made appearances for photos and autographs with fans.
Kerrie Gimmler, who operates the WeeGonza Bazaar as an artist and vendor, said the Tucson Comic Con is "a great chance to let our freak flags fly."
Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.