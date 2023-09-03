TucsonSentinel.com
Tucson Comic-Con comes to a close
arts

Tucson Comic-Con comes to a close

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Comic book illustrator Amanda Conner was one of the many guest artists at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comComic book illustrator Amanda Conner was one of the many guest artists at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
  • Guests were able to build their own lightsabers - the ideal souvenir for Star Wars fans.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comGuests were able to build their own lightsabers - the ideal souvenir for Star Wars fans.
  • Brian Pulido and Coffin Comics had issues of their books on sale at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comBrian Pulido and Coffin Comics had issues of their books on sale at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
  • Comic book lovers browsing for their next addition to their collection.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comComic book lovers browsing for their next addition to their collection.
  • Tucson-native writer Henry Barajas was at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comTucson-native writer Henry Barajas was at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
  • Vendor Kerrie Gimmler at her booth, WeeGonza Bazaar.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comVendor Kerrie Gimmler at her booth, WeeGonza Bazaar.
  • Luke Gygax at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comLuke Gygax at Tucson Comic Con 2023.
  • Photo-ops at Tucson Comic Con 2023
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comPhoto-ops at Tucson Comic Con 2023

Tucson Comic-Con 2023 wound up the show on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, pop culture fans were able to support local vendors, get autographs from artists and writers, attend panels and more.

The Tucson Convention Center was transformed into a hub where multiple fandoms could exist. Guests such as Chandler Riggs, Honky Tonk Man, Tracy Lynn Cruz among others made appearances for photos and autographs with fans.

Kerrie Gimmler, who operates the WeeGonza Bazaar as an artist and vendor, said the Tucson Comic Con is "a great chance to let our freak flags fly."

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

arts & culture, books, visual arts, entertainment, celebs/pop culture,

tcc, tucson comic-con

