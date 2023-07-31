Art Fest 2023 will be 'art explosion' at Tucsons' Hotel McCoy

The Hotel McCoy will transform into a hub for creativity for Arizona Art Fest, an event first held in 2019. Fifteen hotel rooms will serve as venues on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Coordinator Nicole Dahl said the event will be free to attend and appropriate for all ages. The Art Fest highlights "the creativity of over 35 Arizona artists, musicians, makers, and culinary geniuses."

"I'm mostly excited for the silent disco," Dahl said. "But it's hard to pick just one thing to be excited about. There will be so much art and food — culinary art is art too."

The festival "is like an explosion of art and music," she said.

For the disco, Dusk Music Festival producers will set up one of the rooms for dancing — attendees will receive a set of headphones at the door and will be able to jam to their own music.

There will be art galleries, a fashion runway, a karaoke club presented by El Be Goods, a comedy club plus a photography studio. There will be a drop-in paint area in the hotel lobby and live music by the pool.

Two of the musicians that will perform pool-side are Santa Pachita and Kayla Von Der Heide. There will be a braid bar on site as well.

Some of the vendors include Drutopia, Sonoran Rosie, Chez Peachy and more, and they will have art pieces, prints, and even desserts, for sale.

"While the event is free, be sure to bring some money and buy a piece of art to take home," Dahl said.

A mural will be painted live by artist Christina Thomas and Serena McRae will be present with her eraser art. Painting and Vino will be hosting an experimental art class.

"Serena carves into pink erasers and uses them for stamp art," Dahl said.

NFL Super Bowl artist Lucinda "La Morena" Hinojos will be doing some live art as well.

In case all the fun brings hunger, three food trucks will be parked at the hotel - Tran's Fats Food Truck, CowPig, and the ice cream truck Fría - with food for sale. Plus, the Hotel McCoy bars will be serving mocktails, cocktails, wine, beer and more.

"I'll definitely go hungry," Dahl said. "There will also be non-alcoholic drinks for kids."

Dahl recommends people rideshare to the event as parking spots are limited. They will also have a free shuttle provided by Arizona Winery Tour as alternative transformation from the MSA Annex to Hotel McCoy.

"If people prefer, they may park at the MSA Annex, buy a beer or some coffee and hop on the luxury bus to the hotel," Dahl said. "This is free too."

Dahl said if readers want to stay the night, they may book a room with promo code AZAF23 for 23% off their booking - it includes a parking spot.