TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Art Fest 2023 will be 'art explosion' at Tucsons' Hotel McCoy
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Art Fest 2023 will be 'art explosion' at Tucsons' Hotel McCoy

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Hotel McCoy Tucson transforms rooms into venues such as galleries and a fashion runway for Arizona Art Fest 2023.
    courtesy of Hotel McCoy TucsonHotel McCoy Tucson transforms rooms into venues such as galleries and a fashion runway for Arizona Art Fest 2023.

The Hotel McCoy will transform into a hub for creativity for Arizona Art Fest, an event first held in 2019. Fifteen hotel rooms will serve as venues on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Coordinator Nicole Dahl said the event will be free to attend and appropriate for all ages. The Art Fest highlights "the creativity of over 35 Arizona artists, musicians, makers, and culinary geniuses."

"I'm mostly excited for the silent disco," Dahl said. "But it's hard to pick just one thing to be excited about. There will be so much art and food — culinary art is art too."

The festival "is like an explosion of art and music," she said.

For the disco, Dusk Music Festival producers will set up one of the rooms for dancing — attendees will receive a set of headphones at the door and will be able to jam to their own music. 

There will be art galleries, a fashion runway, a karaoke club presented by El Be Goods, a comedy club plus a photography studio. There will be a drop-in paint area in the hotel lobby and live music by the pool.

Two of the musicians that will perform pool-side are Santa Pachita and Kayla Von Der Heide. There will be a braid bar on site as well.

Some of the vendors include Drutopia, Sonoran Rosie, Chez Peachy and more, and they will have art pieces, prints, and even desserts, for sale.

"While the event is free, be sure to bring some money and buy a piece of art to take home," Dahl said.

A mural will be painted live by artist Christina Thomas and Serena McRae will be present with her eraser art. Painting and Vino will be hosting an experimental art class.

"Serena carves into pink erasers and uses them for stamp art," Dahl said.

NFL Super Bowl artist Lucinda "La Morena" Hinojos will be doing some live art as well.

In case all the fun brings hunger, three food trucks will be parked at the hotel - Tran's Fats Food Truck, CowPig, and the ice cream truck Fría - with food for sale. Plus, the Hotel McCoy bars will be serving mocktails, cocktails, wine, beer and more.

"I'll definitely go hungry," Dahl said. "There will also be non-alcoholic drinks for kids."

Dahl recommends people rideshare to the event as parking spots are limited. They will also have a free shuttle provided by Arizona Winery Tour as alternative transformation from the MSA Annex to Hotel McCoy.

"If people prefer, they may park at the MSA Annex, buy a beer or some coffee and hop on the luxury bus to the hotel," Dahl said. "This is free too."

Dahl said if readers want to stay the night, they may book a room with promo code AZAF23 for 23% off their booking - it includes a parking spot.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

What, when & where

  • Arizona Art Fest 2023
  • Saturday, August 5 from 4-10 p.m.
  • Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.

Filed under

breaking, arts & culture, visual arts, entertainment, music, shopping, todo,

Read more about

dusk music festival, hotel mccoy, lucinda hinojos, painting and vino, santa pachita,

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Top headlines

What, when & where

  • Arizona Art Fest 2023
  • Saturday, August 5 from 4-10 p.m.
  • Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.
Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by
follow us on twitter

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder