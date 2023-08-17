TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Renowned Chicano photographer's work to show at Pima Community College
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery

Renowned Chicano photographer's work to show at Pima Community College

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Untitled photograph by Louis Carlos Bernal.
    courtesy of the Center for Creative Photography. Untitled photograph by Louis Carlos Bernal.

The Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College will feature an exhibit of the work of the gallery's namesake next month.

The exhibit of photography by Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, titled "Images and Conversations," will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 6.

"We decided to create this exhibit to educate students and community members about the work of a founding professor and his photography," said gallery director David Andres.

Bernal was a Chicano photographer from Douglas, Ariz., who became prominent for his portraits of Mexican Americans going through their daily lives in Tucson and nearby towns. In 1989, Bernal was cycling to work and was involved in an crash. Andres said Bernal was in a coma for four years caused by his head injuries, and he died in 1993 in Tucson.

"It's taken a year and half to get this exhibit together," Andres said. "It's really a historic look back to the 1980s in the Southwest."

Andres said the gallery worked with the Center for Creative Photography and Bernal's daughters Lisa and Katrina Ann Bernal to make it happen. Attendees will be able to see Bernal's photography on display as well as narratives by historian Patricia Preciado Martin to "create a captivating portrayal of personal experiences and shared community stories."

Some of the Tucson neighborhoods depicted in the photographs are Tanque Verde, Barrio Anita and Sabino Canyon.

"He would capture portraits of people in their own space and he became so well-known," Andres said.

Andres said he is thrilled about the exhibit and the context on the past that it will provide to the community. He said there will be a public opening reception Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit will be open until Oct. 6 at the Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Rd. The gallery's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

What, when & where

  • Louis Carlos Bernal exhibit
  • Sept. 5 - Oct. 6
  • Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

Filed under

breaking, arts & culture, visual arts, entertainment, todo, education, history,

Read more about

, center for creative photography, pcc, photography, ua

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Top headlines

What, when & where

  • Louis Carlos Bernal exhibit
  • Sept. 5 - Oct. 6
  • Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.
Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder