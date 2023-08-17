Reknowned Chicano photographer's work to show at Pima Community College

The Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College will feature an exhibit of the work of the gallery's namesake next month.

The exhibit of photography by Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, titled "Images and Conversations," will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 6.

"We decided to create this exhibit to educate students and community members about the work of a founding professor and his photography," said gallery director David Andres.

Bernal was a Chicano photographer from Douglas, Ariz., who became prominent for his portraits of Mexican Americans going through their daily lives in Tucson and nearby towns. In 1989, Bernal was cycling to work and was involved in an crash. Andres said Bernal was in a coma for four years caused by his head injuries, and he died in 1993 in Tucson.

"It's taken a year and half to get this exhibit together," Andres said. "It's really a historic look back to the 1980s in the Southwest."

Andres said the gallery worked with the Center for Creative Photography and Bernal's daughters Lisa and Katrina Ann Bernal to make it happen. Attendees will be able to see Bernal's photography on display as well as narratives by historian Patricia Preciado Martin to "create a captivating portrayal of personal experiences and shared community stories."

Some of the Tucson neighborhoods depicted in the photographs are Tanque Verde, Barrio Anita and Sabino Canyon.

"He would capture portraits of people in their own space and he became so well-known," Andres said.

Andres said he is thrilled about the exhibit and the context on the past that it will provide to the community. He said there will be a public opening reception Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit will be open until Oct. 6 at the Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Rd. The gallery's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.