Part punk, part theatre: Tucson’s Holy Faint indulge age-old musical bacchanalia

Artfully mashing together the grandeur of theater with the serrated-edge of punk rock — juxtaposing a Baroque-era aesthetic against a contemporary social consciousness — Tucson’s Holy Faint offers “Charisma I,” the quintet’s debut EP.

The band will perform songs from the record on Saturday night at Club Congress.

Holy Faint’s frontwoman Sophie Gibson-Rush — a classically-trained violinist, recently converted electric guitar disciple — told the story of how a bedroom recording project became a bonafide art rock/post-punk band.

* * *

For Gibson-Rush, music and theatre have functioned similarly to the taproot of a saguaro cactus that extends deep into the sun-parched earth drawing sustenance.

“I grew up near Pima Canyon. The wash outside of my house was very important to my childhood,” Gibson-Rush said.

There between the indigenous plants and desert dwellings on the edge of the city, Gibson-Rush’s early life was awash in music.

“It has always been with me. My parents were touring musicians; both were soloists in orchestras and in chamber ensembles,” Gibson-Rush said.

Her mother, Tannis Gibson, is a classical pianist and professor who served as associate director of the Fred Fox School of Music at the University of Arizona. Her father, Mark Rush, is a violinist who taught violin at UA and is a published author.

“I started studying violin at five. For a while I thought that I wanted to be a classical violinist,” Gibson-Rush mused. “But I did not have the temperament to do that. The level of discipline required is beyond anything within my grasp.”

Despite a childhood steeped in music, after graduating from high school Gibson-Rush decided to pursue her other passion.

“I left Tucson in 2009. I got into a conservatory program and went to study theater at Boston University,” Gibson-Rush noted. “I’ve been an actress. Then I switched my focus to directing. I liked having to actualize the complete vision of the play rather than the more psychological vision of the single character. I’ve done a little bit of everything.”

“I was fully ready to devote my life to theatre. I was acting in plays or going to the theatre every night of the week. So I didn’t spend a lot of time in clubs watching live music,” Gibson-Rush said. “After graduating I started going to basement shows and punk houses in Boston.”

“At the time, I was working in food service. Under the influence of the chefs at work, I started listening to metal. Typically, post-metal like Russian Circles and Chelsea Wolfe.”

Connecting threads, Gibson-Rush noticed that there existed a connection between her burgeoning penchant for metal and the classical music she held dear.

“I realized just how many different forms art can take,” Gibson-Rush observed. “As lame as that sounds, discovering punk rock, discovering metal, discovering these more extreme genres of what art can be and how expressive those forms can be was really meaningful to me.”

* * *

Before long, Gibson-Rush would boomerang.

“On a visit back to Tucson, I ended up playing fiddle with Ohioan.” (Ohioan is the band and pen name of drifter/rebel songwriter O Ryne Warner.) “They were a psychedelic folk band, so the violin fit in well with their sound. They would then invite me to go on a five-week tour,” Gibson-Rush recalled. “It was one of those moments in life where you just say, ‘Yes,’ and think about it afterwards.”

“So I went on an absolutely wild, life changing band tour with them: Sleeping on the floor, camping, sleeping on random people’s couches…” Gibson-Rush said. “After the tour, when we returned to Tucson, I just stayed.”

“From there I got an internship at KXCI. Then I ended up working at the Rialto Theatre and just continued to fill my life more and more with music.”

* * *

Andrea Connolly, guitarist/vocalist for Holy Faint, said, “Sophie has been a friend of ours since right after we first moved to Tucson.”

“Eight years ago my husband Pete (Connolly) and I were living in North Carolina. On a cross-country tour with our band Birds and Arrows we came through Tucson and just fell in love with this place,” she recalled. “Having lived in North Carolina for 15 years, we needed a change and started saving money and figuring out a way to get ourselves out here to live.”

“Sophie interviewed us for a KXCI in-studio performance. We just hit it off immediately and had a blast talking with her about creativity and music.”

* * *

“Early on, as I was writing in my bedroom on a computer, I was sharing songs with Andrea and Pete and my husband Jordan (Prather). I would send them voice memos and run things past them because I had no idea what I was doing,” Gibson-Rush said.

“I started playing guitar about four years ago. Guitar became a way for me to break out of my classical training. There are still moments on stage, when the lights go up, and I think, ‘I don’t know what I am doing.’ Because it’s still fairly new,” Gibson-Rush said. “On violin, even if I flub a note, I know how to save it. Guitar is on the edge for me and it’s really exciting.”

Turning sketches into art, the project that would become Holy Faint began to gain momentum after Gibson-Rush spent a week in a Bisbee recording studio.

“I had never completed songs, only fragments,” Gibson-Rush conveyed. “So I focused all of my energy to that end.”

Soon, she was joined by Andrea and Pete Connolly who traveled to Bisbee to visit their friend while in the studio.

“I had sent them the first song I completed, which is now ‘Jimmy Jolts’ on our EP,” Gibson-Rush said. “I remember Pete picked up a Telecaster and improvised this really cool country-western guitar solo over the track. It felt so good to be there with them. And I think we all felt it.”

Later, in the fall, Gibson-Rush invited the Connollys out for drinks.

“It kinda felt like I was proposing marriage.” Gibson-Rush retold her lead-in. “‘We've been talking about the music that I've been making for a really long time… And I was wondering if you want to do it together forever?’”

“When Sophie approached us about playing them with her — she had a batch of songs and was ready to record — it just felt very natural for us to enter into,” Andrea Connolly said.

“And they were like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve been waiting for you to ask us,” Gibson-Rush enthused.

* * *

What began unhurriedly as a bedroom recording experiment was shifting gears into a fast-moving rock ‘n’ roll machine.

Despite Gibson-Rush having penned the sketches that would eventually become “Charisma I” (Holy Faint’s debut EP), the recording process was largely a collaborative effort.

“On this first batch of songs, all of the ideas and construction are from Sophie’s brain,” Andrea Connolly noted. “I came in and wrote my own guitar solos and vocal harmonies. Pete wrote beats that felt the most intuitive to him too. So it’s collaborative. But the heart of the song is written by Sophie.”

“Pete and Andrea are extraordinary musicians,” Gibson-Rush said. “I may have had the skeleton, but the life that animates the songs is completely theirs.”

* * *

The Holy Faint consists of guitarist/vocalist Andrea Connolly, drummer Pete Connolly, Jordan Prather on synth and guitar, singer/guitarist Sophie Gibson-Rush, and the newest member to enter the fold, bassist Lucy Dabdoub.

As the band evolves, expect surprises.

“Going forward, we are all going to be writing together,” Gibson-Rush affirmed. “We are excited to be heading back to Santa Cecilia Studios to record ‘Charisma II,’ and once again work with producer Steven Lee Tracy.”

“After that… We’ve talked several times about going further into the post-punk/metal direction,” Gibson-Rush revealed. “We all really like that aggressive sound that we tap into on some songs. And are interested in seeing what it would feel like to get more aggressive, more bombastic, and not hold back at all.”

* * *

Conveying fantasy and Baroque grandeur suffused with a dash of humor — with aspects of the imagery surrounding Holy Faint resembling those found in a Caravaggio painting — Gibson-Rush expanded on how that aesthetic came about.

“I am really inspired by baroque painting. But I also wanted to see what it would look like if we dressed up a rock band like a classical painting,” Gibson-Rush explained. “(Photographer) Puspa Lohmeyer, a long-time best friend and artistic collaborator, knew exactly what we were trying to do.”

“The day we spent with Puspa was very important to the formation of the band’s visual storytelling.”

* * *

Beyond music functioning as a vehicle to deliver an appealing sequence of sounds, it’s the lyrics of a song that engage the listener and deliver the story. As a lyricist, Gibson-Rush spoke of what inspired her storytelling.

“I have always read tons… I am really inspired by classical and Romantic-era poetry.”

During a time of great change, the political and economic turmoil of that time period heavily influenced many writers, drawing inspiration in the French Revolution.

“‘The Mask of Anarchy’ by Shelley is one of my favorite poems.”

Written in 1819 by Percy Bysshe Shelley, “The Masque of Anarchy” is a British political poem following the Peterloo Massacre — in which 18 people died and hundreds more were injured when cavalry charged into a crowd of some 60,000 people who had gathered to demand reform — and is a call for freedom, standing as one of the first modern proclamations based on the principle of nonviolent resistance.

“I studied classical theatre. I grew up with classical music. I am steeped in this classical Western canon,” Gibson-Rush said. “But at the same time punk music and the spirit of it are much more where my sensibilities lie.”

“A lot of my lyrics come from wrestling with this romantic love I have for, frankly, a problematic and outdated canon, and my reaction to it with a punk soul.”

“The song ‘Jimmy Jolts’ is about a relationship — not necessarily a romantic relationship — I had with a professor who really influenced me,” Gibson-Rush said. “He gave me Henry Miller’s ‘The Tropic of Cancer.’ He gave me John Osborne’s ‘Look Back in Anger.’”

A realist play, “Look Back in Anger” (1956) “focuses on the life and marital struggles of an intelligent and educated but disaffected young man of working-class origin, Jimmy Porter, and his equally competent yet impassive upper-middle-class wife Alison.”

“I absolutely loved these kinds of fiery pieces from the mid-century, by these very masculine authors,” Gibson-Rush said. “But as I thought about the relationship more… I now have an opportunity to respond.”

Jimmy pulled me into traffic

Just to see how it would feel

He was chasing down a high

Said he’d kill me if I squealed

He thought he was a poet

He thought he was a prince

But his god died in the Fifties

And it hasn’t been back since

…I said where is your country now?

— excerpt from Holy Faint’s “Jimmy Jolts”

“The god of that classical canon is dead,” Gibson-Rush affirmed.

* * *

As punk was a reactionary movement to social inequality and the abuse of power in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, Gibson-Rush spoke of her reaction to the precarious times that we face.

“I think that the music is certainly informed by that. Jordan, my husband, and I talk constantly about current events and social justice and inequity,” Gibson-Rush stated. “That finds its way into the art, no matter what.”

* * *

Gibson-Rush spoke to the origins of the band’s name.

“It’s from a Ravenscroft play.”

Edward Ravenscroft was a 17th-century English playwright considered a master of the bedroom farce.

Stemming from discord about how the United Kingdom should be governed, in 1642, civil war erupted between supporters of King Charles I and parliamentarians led by Oliver Cromwell — a Puritan lieutenant-general who believed his successes were the result of divine providence — the underlying bad blood had chasmic religious and social slants.

“The theatres were shut down in England during the reign of Cromwell,” said Gibson-Rush.

They remained closed for 18 years to prevent public disorder. In 1660, under King Charles II, when theatres reopened, Restoration comedy — often containing sexually explicit scenes — unabashedly celebrated an aristocratic lifestyle of bacchanalian debauchery. A wantonness perhaps embodied best by the earl of Rochester — a real-life Restoration era libertine and poet — who died of venereal disease at the age of 33.

“After the theocratic dictatorship was dissolved, theaters were wild and bawdy places,” Gibson-Rush exclaimed. “There was a scene in a Ravenscroft play about a woman falling into a holy faint after seeing something that offended her virginal sensibilities.”

And so it was.