Arizona Arts Live announces 23-24 season

Arizona Arts Live announces a season full of "world-class artists and captivating new experiences" for the 2023-2024 season. Offerings ranging from music performances to dance productions kick of in September and run through April.

“We’re bringing the world’s best to Tucson. From gravity-defying stunts to internationally renowned dance, 2023-24 promises to leave audiences inspired,” said Arizona Arts Live executive director Chad Herzog in a press release.

The season is kicking off with HOCO Festival, which is the final installment of the Hotel Congress annual art and musical experience. And it will close with URLAND: Bedtime Stories on April 2024.

“Since day one, Arizona Arts Live has been on a mission to play a part in Tucson’s renaissance. That time is now. All of Southern Arizona is invited to experience unexpected,” Herzog said. “Experience unexpected means challenging the status quo. To enjoy your favorite artists while discovering new favorites. All in the heart of Tucson.”

The schedule for the performances goes as follows. People may keep track of updates and purchase tickets at ArizonaArtsLive.com.

HOCO Festival

When: Sept. 1-4, 2023

Where: Hotel Congress

Hotel Congress and Arizona Arts Live in collaboration host what will be the final four-day music festival. People who attend HOCO don't only get to listen to Arizona musicians, they're able to see art installations, participate in daytime parties, as well as a record fair and film festival. To learn more details, visit the HOCO Fest website.

Calexico

When: Sept. 2, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Where: University of Arizona Mall

The Tucson band Calexico will perform in a tailgate concert before Arizona Football's home opener game against Northern Arizona University. The concert is free and open to the public.

Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT

When: Sept. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cirque Inextremiste's daring show following the tale of asylum patients chasing their freedom is full of stunts such as tightrope walking, extreme acrobatics and balancing acts in a hot air balloon. The event is free to attend and suitable for children ages six and older.

Michael Mwenso Community Listening

When: Sept. 25 - 30, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Where: To be announced

Advocate and jazz musician Michael Mwenso, leader of Mwenso and the Shakes, is embarking "on a journey through the neighborhoods of Southern Arizona." He leads ancestral listening sessions in which attendees are able to connect with each other and the music of people who came before. Information about venues will be announced in the Arizona Arts Live website and Mwenso's website.

Los Trompos

When: Sept. 30 to Nov. 5, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Where: Student Success District

The art installation will highlight huge, colorful, woven tops. The tops are interactive, which "engage visitors in meaningful ways to give new significance to the art of play." They'll be located on the UA main campus mall and it's free to visit.

Nano Stern Sings Victor Jara

When: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress Plaza

Chilean singer-songwriter Nano Stern joins the lineup with his guitar and activist background. His style blends folk music with jazz and traditional revolutionary songs from Chile.

Las Cafeteras: Hasta La Muerte

When: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where: John F. Kennedy Park

Los Angeles-based group Las Cafeteras bring a Dia de los Muertos performance exploring life, music, indigeneity and mortality. The "modern-day troubadours" blend electronic elements with Afro-Mexican beats and incorporate traditional instruments such as the Quijada and the Jarana.

Manual Cinema: Frankenstein

When: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hall

Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" gets new life through a cinematic shadow-puppetry experience by Manual Cinema. Combined with sound effects, live video and music and actors, it offers an alternate rendition of the famous gothic novel.

Amal Walks Across America

When: Oct. 28, 2023 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: To be announced

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall pupper of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is passing through Tucson as part of her journey across the United States. The schedule of her visit will be announced soon. This is a free event.

David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour

When: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Rialto Theatre

Comedian and actor David Cross is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Tucson as part of his tour. The event is only for people 18 years of age and older. The Rialto Theatre has a clear bag policy and no phone usage is allowed during the show.

Parsons Dance

When: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hall

New York-based modern dance company Parsons Dance brings "exuberance, joy and passion to every performance." Two UA dancers, Megan Garcia and Christian Blue, are returning with the troupe to perform.

Arturo Sandoval

When: Jan. 12, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Rialto Theatre

Cuban jazz musician Arturo Sandoval takes the stage at The Rialto Theatre. Sandoval is recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and has won 10 Grammy awards.

Emmet Cohen Trip and Lewis Nash and the Soul Jazz All Stars

When: Jan. 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Rialto Theatre

Even more for jazz lovers, the Tucson Jazz Festival presents an evening of stars. Grammy-winning drummer Lewis Nash is joined with pianist Bobby Floyd, Russell Malone on guitar and Ricky Woodard on the saxophone plus pianist and composer Emmet Cohen.

Cécile McLorin Salvant

When: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hall

Three-time Grammy winner singer Cécile McLorin Salvant will be performing at Centennial Hall, sharing her multifaceted essence with Tucson. She weaves among traditions such as vaudeville, baroque, folk and more to create a unique dynamic.

Kronos Quartet: Five Decades

When: Feb. 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hall

The quartet formed by violinists John Sherba and David Harrington, violist Hank Dutt and cellist Paul Wiancko, are traveling from San Francisco, California, to Tucson as co-commissioned by Arizona Arts Live. They have won multiple Grammy awards and have released more than 70 recordings in their career of over 50 years.

Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love

When: March 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hall

The Mark Morris Dance Group, a modern dance company, will be performing to songs by Burt Bacharach. The choreography is set with live music and Broadway performer Marcy Harriell on lead vocals.

Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw

When: March 29, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Where: Crowder Hall

The chamber music quartet Sō Percussion's repertoire defies common perceptions of chamber music as they incorporate pop and indie rock and other genres into their music. Caroline Shaw is a vocalist, violinist, producer and composer is joining them in their tour.

Urban Bush Women: Legacy + Lineage + Liberation

When: April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Where: Crowder Hall

Urban Bush Women's dancing is energizing and electric as they flow across the stage with their creative choreography. The works by founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and co-artistic directors Mame Diarra Speis and Chanon Judson "transcend genres, amplifying the voices of women of color."

URLAND: Bedtime Stories

When: April 17-21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium

"Bedtime Stories" is a radio play about a young girl named Lily as she explores new worlds, transported by her dad and grandfather. The play relies solely on actor Thomas-Dudkiewicz and his voice acting as well as sound effects.