Local bands rock Rialto at Metal Fest 25 on Friday

Six local bands are set to rock the stage at Metal Fest 25 at the Rialto Theatre on Friday, Aug. 11.

The bill includes Dedwin, The Crown Syndicate, Tonight's Sunshine, Ash to Dust, The Wind Below and Hell Doubt.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Each set is 30 minutes long - Tonight's Sunshine will play from 7 - 7:30 p.m., The Crown Syndicate from 7:45 p.m. to 8:15, Ash To Dust from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dedwin from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., The Wind Below from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Hell Doubt will close Metal Fest with their performance from 10:45 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

"Thanks to Kris Kerry, I have been doing Local Love shows at Rialto Theatre and 191 almost monthly since 2013," Local Love Promotions' Brent Kort said.

Local Love Productions focuses on creating space for local rock bands to share their music with the community. The Wind Below, for example, is debuting at Metal Fest 25 while "solid metal veterans" Dedwin and Ash To Dust will be playing there as well.

"Tonight's Sunshine blew me away the first time I saw them, so make sure and get there early," Kort said. "The lead singer/uke player is amazingly charismatic. Rey 'Stingray' Vasquez is a monster on guitar with The Crown Syndicate. Hell Doubt always puts on an amazing show — crazy antics usually ensue — and they are last because they're impossible to follow, so please stay until the end."

Inherit the Downfall had been scheduled to perform, but will no longer be appearing.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. All ages are welcome to the show. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Rialto Theatre website. In case making Metal Fest 25 isn't a possibility, Metal Fest 26 is coming Sept. 29.