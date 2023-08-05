Remembering how Sinead O’Connor faced down an angry mob of thousands

Everyone knows 1992 was a pivotal year for alternative music. Culturally, it was the year that the ‘80s ended and the ‘90s began. In January, Nirvana famously knocked Michael Jackson from the top of the Billboard album chart. Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and the Singles soundtrack brought a nouveau spin on hard rock to middle America. The militant Fugazi and riot grrrl bands like Bikini Kill espoused genuinely radical politics. Rage Against the Machine debuted with a version that could appeal to metal and hard rock fans. That year, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and U2 also ruled the American charts and airwaves.

But there was a sense that something had shifted. There was a new and distinct generation in the rock and alternative zeitgeist of the new decade.

Sinead O’Connor - born in 1966, one year before Kurt Cobain – initially was tied to the college rock of the '80s.

That era was dominated by U.K. acts whose music derived from British post-punk and new-wave figureheads like Siouxsie, the Smiths, New Order/Joy Division, the Cure, and Echo and the Bunnymen. Sinead’s music fit into that archetype — members of the Smiths had played on her first albums. Her first appearance was on a solo record by The Edge from U2. Her singular voice — devastating in its intensity, alternately a delicate wisp and keening sob — could appeal to Cocteau Twins fans. Songs like “Jackie” and “Mandinka” had a metronomic rhythmic chug that fit right in with concurrent tracks on modern rock radio by the Psychedelic Furs, for example.

She had more than a close age in common with Cobain. Like Nirvana with “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Sinead scored an era-defining hit that threatened to eclipse everything else she did. The abrupt success of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990 took her from being contemporaries with those college rock groups to showing up on the radar with the likes of Frank Sinatra.

The aggressive aspect of her singing, which first surfaced in early classics like "Troy," was the first part of what allowed her to straddle the pre- and post-Nirvana alternative rock generations.

Rarely, if ever, had there been a singer who was so confrontational, yet sang so inarguably well. And outside of rap groups like Public Enemy or N.W.A., no artist in the early '90s was as confrontational as Sinead.

We all know the stories. Sinatra threatened to “kick her in the ass” in 1990 when she refused to have "The Star-Spangled Banner" played before a New Jersey concert. Joe Pesci fantasized about smacking her after the infamous Pope-photo incident on Saturday Night Live.

It would not be the last time famous men behaved shamefully towards her. Sinead's existence seemed to be threatening to men like that. She was telling the truth about institutions like the Catholic Church. It made them uncomfortable.

The other part of Sinead’s ability to remain current as the ‘80s decisively turned into the ‘90s was her omnivorous genre-straddling. Her enduring legacy, the towering classic-among-classics "Nothing Compares 2 U" was originally a Prince slow jam in Philly Soul mode. "I Am Stretched on Your Grave" was an old Irish folk song done up with sampled James Brown breakbeats. "Black Boys on Mopeds" was an archetypal acoustic guitar protest song - still terrifyingly relevant -- that gets sadder which each passing instance of unchecked police brutality. "Feel So Different" is especially good, a self-revelation set to a backing track that sounds like a chalk outline of a Bernard Hermann score.

Sinead was part of a wave of kaleidoscopic pop music spurred on by rap’s repurposing, sampling technology, and nostalgia cycles. She wasn’t alone in this — hip hop and electronic dance music were on the same path, to say nothing of individual artists like Bjork or De La Soul.

But her cavalier disregard for genre had far-reaching implications in pop music. She helped envision the future we are still living in today.

But at that time, Sinead’s confrontational voice and persona would have the most impact. And it unmasked some of the boomer generation’s most sticky delusions about itself. Two weeks after she ripped up the Pope’s picture and told America to “fight the real enemy” it all came to a head at a tribute concert for the 30th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s 1962 debut album. The SNL appearance had been to promote "Am I Not Your Girl?," the follow-up to 1990’s career-making "I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got." The news release was a full album of jazz standards and Broadway show tunes, with no original songs or potential hits. That disregard for the pop mainstream played like antagonism, and the record probably would have flopped even without the SNL performance. But "Am I Not Your Girl?" was still solid, especially on "Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home."

So, when Sinead stepped on the Madison Square Garden stage at the Bob Dylan tribute, it wasn’t her first time in the medium of the past or nostalgia. It was probably the most tired and self-congratulatory.

The performer lineup for the concert that day was like one of those Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony finale blowout-jams: Tom Petty, Neil Young, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Roger McGuinn all sang Bob Dylan songs. Other than Sinead, Pearl Jam and Mary Chapin Carpenter were the youngest performers. It played live on television as milquetoast – toothless performances that mostly showed no evidence of the power of the artists singing and playing or the artist who wrote the songs once had.

I was 15, in my mother’s living room in Tucson, Arizona. She loved Bob Dylan and all the other performers; I was brought up to believe they were the pinnacle of creative achievement. It was hard to see it at that point. It just sounded like one round of collective self-applause after another.

Kris Kristofferson came onto the stage. He said some words about how the next artist was synonymous with courage and integrity. And then Sinead walked out. The cameras for the telecast panned across the audience. Some isolated pairs of hands were clapping. There was a lot of booing. Sinead was slightly smiling and reserved. She quietly thanked the audience and looked down a little.

A massive wall of jeers overtook the scattered applause. The camera returned to her face, and you could see the smile fade, as though she was just then grasping what was happening. She had almost a blank look in her eyes – like self-defense had taken over – but the seething, exasperated rage was still peeking through.

The boos continued. It seemed like the anger in the room was building on itself and gaining momentum. Sinead was now staring down this cyclone of hatred toward her.

Watching video of this now, a few things are apparent.

First, Bob Dylan made his name with songs that mocked and derided the most conservative and reactionary forces in society. It is shocking that his fans would make such an ugly display of solidarity with those forces, angrily booing a woman who criticized the Pope. The Catholic Church was never on the side of expanding human rights. The Pope was still saying homosexuality was evil. There were centuries of colonization, torture, murder, and abuse perpetrated by agents of the Church. Yes, it’s true that the widespread child abuse wasn’t known then. And yes, it’s true that people who like Bob Dylan’s music can be (and are!) practicing Catholics.

But there was serious cognitive dissonance between the ideals the concert ostensibly celebrated and what was happening between the audience and performer. Maybe some people saw some irony in the parallels with Dylan’s 1966 “Judas” audience booing moment. Maybe not.

The second thing is to imagine how insanely brave this woman was, just 25 years old, struggling with lifelong mental illness, to face a howling black hole of thousands of people and not flinch.

Sinead was there to sing Dylan’s Christian-era devotional “I Believe in You.” The piano player hesitantly tapped out the intro. The howls and boos continued, drowning out the music. Sinead raised her hands for the piano to stop. She stared again into the audience. She looked like she was almost smirking and almost crying.

In the video, this goes on for several seconds — the level of ferocity coming from the audience is difficult to watch. Kris Kristofferson came back onstage. He put his arm around her and whispered something. He later said he told her not to let the bastards get her down.

She said, “I’m not down,” and glared into the crowd.

The concert organizers had sent Kristofferson out to get her off the stage. He walked away; the piano began again. This time, it got through a few more bars before something shifted and snapped in Sinead. She stopped the music. She ripped out her in-ear monitors as she stared down the ugliness in front of her and told the sound engineer to turn the microphone up.

She then sang Bob Marley’s “War.”

It was the same song she had sung on SNL, but this time her ferocity and anger mirrored the audience. They booed even louder.

One of the most illuminating moments in a career full of them was the night Sinead O’Connor got an audience full of Bob Dylan fans to boo while she sang a song about how war, poverty, racism, and child abuse were bad.

She screamed these things into a microphone and walked off the stage in tears. For the rest of the show, no one mentioned the crowd’s treatment of Sinead, not even Dylan. It was disappointing and cowardly. One wonders what would have happened if Dylan had ripped up a picture of the Pope.

Within a few years, Sinead O’Connor was proven entirely correct about raising attention to abuse within the Church. She died at age 56 a few days ago.

Her superhuman courage remains immortal, even if she wasn’t.