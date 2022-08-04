Sponsored by

Live Theatre Workshop to host rom-com 'Shooting Star'

Bianca Morales TucsonSentinel.com

The story of former college sweethearts unexpectedly reunited at a snowed-in airport unfolds in Steven Dietz's romantic comedy "Shooting Star," on stage starting this weekend at Live Theatre Workshop.

The play, running Thursday through September 3, tells the story of Elena Carson and Reed McAllister. Elena and Reed dated in college but ended up going their separate ways. They end up meeting again in their late 40s when they get stuck at the airport with nowhere to go.

Elena, played by Shanna Brock, is still single and has stayed true to her hippie values. Meanwhile Reed, played by Stephen Frankenfield, "has gone corporate and conservative" and is in an unhappy marriage. The funny and "bittersweet" play, directed by Samantha Cormier, unfolds in ways neither the characters - nor the audience - expects.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

- 30 -
'Shooting Star' is a play by Steven Dietz. It's perfect for anyone who enjoys poignant, romantic stories.

What,where & when

  • Romantic comedy "Shooting Star"
  • Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Rd.
  • Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., and the special final Saturday matinee is at 3 p.m.
  • Tickets

